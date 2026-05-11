Delhi Police arrested two men and apprehended a juvenile for allegedly posing as cops and robbing a man of Rs 50 lakh in Pitampura. The accused were arrested from Haryana. Police have recovered Rs 33.50 lakh and two iPhones from them.

Gang Posing as Cops Robs Man of Rs 50 Lakh

Delhi Police on Monday arrested two members of a gang that allegedly posed as police officers to rob a man of Rs 50 lakh in cash in Pitampura. One juvenile accomplice has also been apprehended in connection with the incident.

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According to police, the incident took place on May 9 when Savaram, a resident of Sirohi in Rajasthan, arrived in Pitampura along with his friend to deliver cash on behalf of his employer. Police said that as the two men walked towards Tarun Enclave after getting off an autorickshaw, two persons intercepted them, claimed to be police personnel and took away the victim's bag containing the cash before fleeing on a motorcycle. The victim initially reported the stolen amount as Rs 9 lakh but later clarified that the bag contained Rs 50 lakh, police added.

Swift Investigation Leads to Arrests

A case was subsequently registered at Mangol Puri police station. Acting swiftly, teams from Mangol Puri Police Station and the Special Staff launched a joint operation. Police analysed CCTV footage, used technical surveillance and gathered local intelligence to trace the accused.

On May 10, the accused were tracked down and arrested from Gohana in Sonipat district of Haryana. The arrested accused have been identified as Vinay alias Monty (20) and Kuldeep (30). One juvenile has also been apprehended.

Over Rs 33 Lakh Recovered

Police said they recovered Rs 33.50 lakh in cash, two iPhone 17 mobile phones allegedly purchased using the stolen money, the bag used to carry the cash and the motorcycle used in the crime.

Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining gang members and recover the remaining amount, police said, adding that further investigation is in progress.