    Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot summoned by ED in liquor policy case

    Gahlot, an MLA from Najafgarh, was involved in drafting the now-defunct Delhi government's liquor policy for 2021-22. The ED alleges that the draft was leaked to the 'South Group', and Gahlot allowed AAP's then communication in-charge Vijay Nair to use his official residence during this period.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 30, 2024, 10:35 AM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday (March 30) summoned Delhi Transport Minister and AAP leader Kailash Gahlot as part of its investigation into the liquor policy case, following the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 21.

    Gahlot, an MLA from Najafgarh, was involved in drafting the now-defunct Delhi government's liquor policy for 2021-22. The ED alleges that the draft was leaked to the 'South Group', and Gahlot allowed AAP's then communication in-charge Vijay Nair to use his official residence during this period.

    Furthermore, the ED claimed that Gahlot frequently changed his mobile numbers, adding to suspicions surrounding the case.

    Meanwhile, CM Kejriwal will remain in ED custody until April 1, following his initial arrest and subsequent court appearances. Other AAP members, including former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, former minister Satyendar Jain, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, have also been arrested in connection with the same case.

    The investigation revolves around allegations of corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of Delhi's liquor policy. Both the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) contend that the policy favored certain liquor traders through cartelization and alleged bribes, a claim vehemently denied by AAP.

    The controversial policy was ultimately revoked, and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a thorough probe into the irregularities surrounding its creation and implementation.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2024, 10:51 AM IST
