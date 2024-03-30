Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Uttar Pradesh: Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's last rites in Ghazipur today amid tight security

    Ansari's son, Abbas Ansari, has petitioned the Supreme Court seeking permission to attend his father's last rites, pending a court decision. Ansari's body underwent postmortem in Banda before being taken to Ghazipur for burial in the family graveyard.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 30, 2024, 9:40 AM IST

    Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's last rites is set to take place today (March 30) in his hometown of Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. On Thursday night, Ansari passed away due to a heart attack, and his body was shifted to Ghazipur early Saturday morning. Tight security measures were put in place for the funeral, scheduled for 10 am.

    Ansari's son, Abbas Ansari, has petitioned the Supreme Court seeking permission to attend his father's last rites, pending a court decision. Ansari's body underwent postmortem in Banda before being taken to Ghazipur for burial in the family graveyard. Security has been heightened not only in Ghazipur but also in surrounding districts like Mau, where Ansari served as an MLA for five terms.

    Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, top INDIA leaders to lead rally on March 31 to protest against Kejriwal's arrest

    Abbas Ansari, currently an MLA from Mau and lodged in Kasganj jail, urgently sought the court's intervention for permission to attend his father's funeral. The postmortem confirmed Ansari's cause of death as cardiac arrest, with the entire procedure recorded on video.

    The Chief Judicial Magistrate in Banda initiated a judicial probe into Ansari's demise following allegations of foul play from his family. Former UP Chief Minister and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav echoed calls for an inquiry supervised by a Supreme Court judge, citing concerns about public faith in the justice system.

    Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been enforced statewide, with CRPF teams assisting local police in maintaining order. Ansari's death at the age of 60, after being admitted to the hospital in an unconscious state from Banda jail, has sparked controversy, with his son alleging foul play and demanding a thorough investigation, a claim refuted by authorities.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi vows 50% reservation for women in govt jobs if Cong elected to power

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2024, 9:40 AM IST
