Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for the 'Vande Mataram' 150th-year event at Indira Gandhi Stadium. Heavy congestion is expected in central Delhi between 5 am and 2 pm due to 11,000 attendees. Several key routes will be affected.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters in view of the 150th-year celebration of India's national song 'Vande Mataram', organised by the Ministry of Culture at the Indira Gandhi Stadium.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The advisory stated that around 11,000 invitees are expected to attend the event, arriving in nearly 1,000 cars and 300 buses, which could impact traffic movement in central Delhi.

Affected Routes and Timings

According to the advisory, multiple key routes are likely to experience congestion or temporary diversions between 5 am and 2 pm, depending on the traffic situation. The roads expected to be affected include Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, ITO, Vikas Marg, IP Marg, Secretariat Road, and Velodrome Road. Other stretches likely to be impacted are Shanti Van Crossing-Rajghat-Bhairon Marg, Geeta Colony Flyover-IP Flyover-Saleem Garh Bypass, W Point-Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg-Delhi Gate-Rajghat-JLN Marg, and Rajghat-Kishan Ghat-Power House Road.

Stadium Entry and Parking Guidelines

To manage the large turnout, entry to the Indira Gandhi Stadium was permitted through specific gates. Visitors approaching from the east side may use Gates 1, 2, 3, 7, and 8 via Velodrome or Secretariat Road, while those from the west may enter through Gates 19, 21, 22, and 23 via Mahatma Gandhi Marg or Ring Road.

Parking Restrictions

The traffic police have strictly prohibited parking on major adjoining routes including Velodrome Road, Secretariat Road, IP Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Vikas Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Saleem Garh Bypass, and Power House Road. Vehicles parked in restricted zones will be towed away and legal action will be taken against violators.

Advice for Commuters

Commuters have been advised to avoid the affected roads and plan their travel accordingly. Delhi Traffic Police urged the public to stay updated on real-time traffic information through its official social media handles and website. (ANI)