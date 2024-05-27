Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi to witness severe heatwave for next 4 days, mercury to touch 46 degrees today

    The Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) seven-day forecast for Delhi indicates that the maximum temperature will remain at 46 degrees for the next three days. It is expected to decrease slightly to 45 degrees on Thursday, followed by 44 degrees on Friday, and 43 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

    Delhi to witness severe heatwave for next 4 days, mercury to touch 46 degrees today
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 27, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

    In a recent development, a severe heatwave is set to continue scorching Delhi for the next four days, with temperatures expected to reach a blistering 46 degrees Celsius on Monday (May 27). According to the Safdarjung weather observatory, the national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius, five degrees above the normal.

    Since last week, Delhi has consistently recorded maximum temperatures above 40 degrees, offering no respite from the relentless heat.

    The Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) seven-day forecast for Delhi indicates that the maximum temperature will remain at 46 degrees for the next three days. It is expected to decrease slightly to 45 degrees on Thursday, followed by 44 degrees on Friday, and 43 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. The weather office also predicts light rain on Friday and a partly cloudy sky on Saturday.

    Cyclone Remal updates: Cyclonic storm claims two lives in Bangladesh; All you need to know

    On Sunday, Mungeshpur in Delhi was the hottest area, with the maximum temperature recorded at 48.3 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Najafgarh at 48.1 degrees. These temperatures were at least 8 degrees above normal, according to the Met Department.

    The IMD forecasts that severe heatwave conditions will prevail in parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana for the next five days, and in West Uttar Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday.

    Heatwave conditions are also likely in parts of Jammu and Himachal Pradesh from Monday to Thursday, in Madhya Pradesh from Monday to Wednesday, in Chhattisgarh from Tuesday to Wednesday, and in Maharashtra and Gujarat on Monday.

    Phalodi in Rajasthan was the hottest place in the country on Sunday, with temperatures reaching 49.8 degrees Celsius.

    Pune Porsche crash case: Two doctors arrested for 'switching blood samples'; check details

    The city had recorded 50 degrees just a day earlier. The intense heatwave in Rajasthan has resulted in the deaths of two people, as the state continues to endure extreme temperatures.

    Last Updated May 27, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
