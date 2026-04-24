A joint task force of FSSAI and police busted an illegal unit in Delhi's Najafgarh selling banned performance-enhancing drugs and expired health supplements. The raid on 'Gaurav Vats Nutrition' followed a NADA alert, resulting in major seizures.

A joint task force comprising Central Food Safety Officers (CFSOs), the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Northern Regional Office, and local police has uncovered an unauthorised distribution unit for prohibited performance-enhancing substances and expired health supplements in Delhi's Najafgarh, according to an officials statement. The operation was conducted at the premises of "Gaurav Vats Nutrition," run by Gaurav Vats, following a high-priority alert from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Investigations revealed the establishment was operating without mandatory licenses required under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the FSS Act 2006.

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Prohibited Substances Seized

Authorities confiscated approximately 2,800 capsules/tablets and 11 injectable units of prohibited substances, including anabolic steroids like Methenolone Enanthate, Trenbolone, and Stanozolol. Over 300 Methandienone and 850 Oxandrolone prohibited tablets. Over 1,500 Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (SARMs) capsules and Adenosine Monophosphate injections, the sale of which is restricted, according to the statement.

Expired Supplements and FSSAI Violations

In addition to the illegal drug trade, FSSAI officials identified severe violations regarding health supplements sold without a valid food license. The raid uncovered 45 kg of expired Gainers and Whey Protein, 85 kg of non-expired protein and Creatine held for further safety inspection. FSSAI has initiated separate proceedings for violations related to food safety standards, storage, and the sale of expired products. Also, FSSAI officials drew regulatory samples for formal legal proceedings.

FSSAI's Commitment to Public Health

"This coordinated action underscores our prompt response to the distribution of substances that compromise the integrity of Indian sports and public health," FSSAI said.

"We remain committed to ensuring that athletes and the general public are protected from unauthorised and dangerous/unsafe food products," it added. (ANI)