Coakroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke will lead a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar on June 6. The protest demands the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive exams like NEET-UG.

Coakroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke is set to return to India on June 6 (Saturday) to lead a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid ongoing concerns over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.

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According to a post shared by user "Coackroach is Back" on X, it was stated, "Important announcement: CJP Founder @abhijeet_dipke will return to India on June 6 for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, demanding the resignation of the Education Minister." Important announcement: CJP Founder @abhijeet_dipke will return to India on June 6 for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, demanding the resignation of the Education Minister. pic.twitter.com/x9M1v38Pwu — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) June 1, 2026

Background of Exam Irregularities

The proposed demonstration comes against the backdrop of continuing controversy surrounding the NEET-UG examination cycle, including allegations of paper leaks, administrative lapses, and delays in the conduct of exams. This year's NEET-UG examination has been rescheduled for June 21 following disruptions, while the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues its probe into the paper leak case and has made multiple arrests.

Officials, including CBI Director Praveen Sood and National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh, recently briefed a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Government Assurances on the progress of the investigation.

Widespread Student Protests

Meanwhile, protests have already broken out in Delhi and other parts of the country, with student organisations such as the All India Students' Association (AISA) demanding accountability over recurring examination irregularities, including NEET and CUET. Several protesters were detained during demonstrations outside the Ministry of Education earlier this week.

Political Reactions Intensify

Political reactions have also intensified, with opposition leaders questioning the government's handling of the examination system. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal had recently criticised the Centre over the issue. Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Rahul Gandhi are also vocal about these issues.

CBSE Addresses Cybersecurity Concerns

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also said it is addressing cybersecurity concerns in its evaluation systems following vulnerabilities flagged in its On-Screen Marking (OSM) portal.