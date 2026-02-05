A 14-year-old boy stabbed in Delhi's Khajuri Khas area has died. Delhi Police have arrested four youths aged 18-19 in connection with the incident, which occurred on February 3. The suspects are residents of the same locality as the victim.

A 14-year-old boy who was stabbed in the Khajuri Khas area of northeast Delhi has succumbed to his injuries, police said on Thursday, adding that four youths from the same locality have been arrested in connection with the case.

Investigation and Arrests

According to Delhi Police, the incident was reported late at night on February 3, when information regarding the stabbing of a minor boy was received at Khajuri Khas police station. A police team rushed to the spot and found that the injured child, a resident of Shri Ram Colony, had already been taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital and later referred to a higher medical centre.

A case bearing FIR No. 71/2026 was registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was initiated. During the probe, a team led by the Station House Officer of PS Khajuri Khas collected evidence from the scene and identified four accused -- Aman (18), Ehsaan (19), Aqib (19) and Faraz (18), all residents of the same locality as the victim. The police subsequently arrested all four suspects.

On Thursday, police received information from RML Hospital that the victim had succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Following the boy's death, the relevant sections have been added to the case. Further investigation is in progress.

Separate Mangolpuri Stabbing Case

Earlier, the Delhi Police on January 22 informed that the suspects in the stabbing incident in the Mangolpuri area, which claimed the life of a 25-year-old man, have been identified and apprehended.

According to police officials, a case was registered against the accused, and further investigation into the incident was ongoing. This comes after an incident of stabbing was reported in the Mangolpuri area of Delhi on the night of January 21. A 25-year-old man named Akash was declared dead following the attack, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outer District Delhi Police. (ANI)