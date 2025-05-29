A Delhi shopkeeper was assaulted by locals after a 15-year-old boy alleged he was sold suspected cow meat in Vijay Nagar. Police seized the meat for forensic testing and are reviewing CCTV footage; legal action will follow the investigation.

New Delhi: A grocery shopkeeper was allegedly assaulted by locals after a 15-year-old boy filed a complaint accusing the shop of selling suspected cow meat in Vijay Nagar, Delhi.

According to officials, the incident came to light following a PCR call received regarding the sale of suspected cow meat at a shop located in Vijay Nagar Double Storey, under the jurisdiction of Model Town Police Station.

The complainant, identified as Simar, a 15-year-old boy and resident of Vijay Nagar, alleged that he had purchased meat from the shop for Rs 400 per kg and suspected it to be cow meat.

The shop was owned by Chaman Kumar, 44, son of Mukund Prasad, and a resident of Kaushik Enclave, Burari.

After the allegation spread, members of the public allegedly manhandled the shopkeeper, police confirmed.

The police have informed that the victim has been provided medical assistance and his medical examination is currently underway.

As part of the enquiry, the police said that they seized meat samples from the shop and sent them for forensic analysis to confirm whether the meat was of cow origin.

The police teams also collected and reviewed CCTV footage from the area to verify the sequence of events and identify those involved in the assault.

The police said the situation was under control and that no further violence had occurred after the initial incident.

"Once the forensic report and full enquiry are complete, appropriate legal action will be taken as per the findings and provisions of law," the statement added.