    Delhi SHOCKER! 2 teens shoot doctor dead after being treated at hospital; reports

    The incident comes less than two months after the Kolkata nightmare, where a doctor on the night shift was raped and murdered at a state-run hospital. Last night, a 55-year-old doctor was shot dead in Delhi. The attack took place inside the hospital.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 9:45 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 9:45 AM IST

    A 55-year-old doctor was shot to death Sunday night in a private nursing home in Delhi's Jaitpur, less than two months after a 31-year-old doctor was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. According to the personnel at Nima Hospital, two youngsters arrived late at night. One of them requested a bandage change for his damaged toe. The adolescent had been treated in the hospital the previous night. 

    After the dressing was completed, the teens requested a prescription and headed to Dr. Javed Akhtar's cabin, a practitioner of Unani Medicine.
     
    Minutes after that, nursing assistants Gajala Parveen and Md Kamil heard a gunshot. They hurried to the doctor's cabin and saw him bleeding from the head. The hospital personnel informed the authorities that the suspects may be 16 or 17 years old.
     
    Police said it looked to be a targeted killing, and the assailants' visit the night before might have been a reconnaissance mission.

    Police are reviewing CCTV cameras inside the hospital to identify the culprits. 

     

     

