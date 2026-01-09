Delhi shivered at 5°C on Friday as rain lashed the city. A thick layer of smog persisted, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 280 ('poor'). Several areas recorded 'very poor' air quality, with Nehru Nagar reaching 392.

The mercury dipped to 5 degrees Celsius in the national capital on Friday as cold weather continued, with rain lashing parts of the city, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Air Quality Remains in 'Poor' to 'Very Poor' Category

A thick layer of smog also covered several areas, while air quality remained in the 'poor' to 'very poor' category across Delhi, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Hotspots with 'Very Poor' Air

CPCB readings showed that Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 280, which falls under the 'poor' category. Several areas witnessed a sharp decline in air quality. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 385, placing it in the 'very poor' category. Other locations with high AQI levels included Chandni Chowk at 335, Jahangirpuri at 340, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 354, ITO at 307, Ferozeshah Road at 307, Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range at 360, Dwarka Sector 8 at 346, Ashok Vihar at 328 and Nehru Nagar at 392.

Areas with 'Poor' Air Quality

Some parts of the city recorded relatively better air quality. IGI Airport Terminal 3 reported an AQI of 252, which still falls under the 'poor' category, according to CPCB. Other locations with similar readings included Alipur at 280, Aya Nagar at 299, Bawana at 276, Burari Crossing at 278, CRRI Mathura Road at 299 and DTU at 289.

As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

IMD Forecasts More Rain

The IMD said light rainfall is likely at a few places in Delhi, including Preet Vihar, ITO, India Gate, Akshardham, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, Vasant Vihar, RK Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji, Mehrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Aya Nagar and Deramandi.

Light intermittent rainfall or drizzle is also likely at isolated locations such as Mundaka, Paschim Vihar, Rajouri Garden, Buddha Jayanti Park, the President's House, Rajeev Chowk, Jafarpur, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Delhi Cantonment and IGI Airport, the IMD said. (ANI)