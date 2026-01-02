Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurated the Delhi Shabdotsav 2026, lauding India's resilient culture. She urged passing on cultural values to the youth and cited Delhi as an example of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', while criticizing leaders who defame India abroad.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday highlighted India's diverse culture and heritage at the inauguration of the Delhi Shabdotsav 2026. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister shed light on India's unique and diverse civilisation, culture and heritage, adding that it remains firm to date.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'India stood firm against attacks'

"India is, in some way or another, in a dialogue with its past, present, and future. India was attacked numerous times, yet India stood firm. The world tried hard, striking at our civilisation, culture, and education, but our roots were strong, and we remained standing," said Gupta.

'Pass on cultural values to future generations'

She further emphasised the need to remain connected to the country's vibrant past and to pass on its cultural values to future generations. "Sanskaar (Values) are essential alongside science. This program answers the questions every Indian parent asks, how to connect their children to our culture in this age of modernity. We must move forward without losing our roots."

Delhi: 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'

Gupta, highlighting the cultural and ethnic diversity in the national capital, said that Delhi is the supreme example of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" (One India, Great India). "Our government hosted and celebrated festivals from all across the country, with the same enthusiasm and values as their regions of origin. We celebrated the Chhath Pooja of Bihar with the same zeal as the Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra. For the first time, we brought the Dandiya celebrations to the university campuses and ensured proper facilities for the Kanwar Yatris. We ensured the grandeur of Lord Ram's Diwali by lighting 1.25 lakh diyas on Kartavya Path and propagated the ideals of Ram to every household on the occasion," the CM emphasised.

Veiled dig at Opposition

In a veiled dig at the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, Gupta denounced national leaders who throw "mud" on India abroad. She said, "When any Indian citizen or leader goes abroad and uses disparaging words for their own country, it means they are not connected to the soil of this land; they have failed to understand the nation at all."

About Delhi Shabdotsav 2026

The 'Delhi Shabdotsav 2026' is being held from January 2 to 4 at the National Stadium. The event highlights India's cultural, literary, and ideological consciousness. (ANI)