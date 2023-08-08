Delhi Services Bill: 5 MPs claim AAP's Raghav Chadha added their names to select committee without consent

Following an extensive and impassioned 8-hour deliberation, the Upper House has successfully passed the bill aimed at replacing the Centre's Ordinance concerning the regulation of services in Delhi. The division vote concluded with 131 members in favor and 102 against.

A serious accusation has emerged involving Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha, as five Rajya Sabha MPs have come forward, claiming that their signatures were forged and their names were added to the proposed select committee on the Delhi Services Bill without their knowledge or permission. This controversy has now led to the possibility of a Privilege Motion against Chadha by the aggrieved MPs.

The five members making the complaint include S Phangnon Konyak, Narhari Amin, and Sudhanshu Trivedi from the BJP, AIADMK's M Thambidurai, and Sasmit Patra of BJD. All of them contend that Chadha did not consult or inform them about their inclusion in the proposed select committee for the Delhi Services Bill.

In response, Raghav Chadha has stated that he will address the Privileges Committee when he receives a formal notice. Notably, AIADMK MP M Thambidurai has already taken the matter to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Thambidurai stated, "I have written to the Rajya Sabha Chairman to refer the matter to the Privilege Committee as I found my name in the motion, even though I did not sign any document. It seems someone has forged my signature."

Meanwhile, BJP MP Narhari Amin has also raised his voice against the incident, stating, "Raghav Chadha put my name in Select Committee. He never spoke to me, I never gave consent for this. He has done wrong. I have not given my signature."

Similarly, Sasmit Patra of BJD has expressed his concerns, alleging that his name was added without his approval.

"When resolutions were being moved in the House (during the debate on the Delhi Services bill), I heard my name in a resolution that was moved by Raghav Chadha. My name cannot be put in the resolution without my prior consent. I hope the Chairman of the House will take action. I have filed a complaint. This is obviously a privilege issue. We all have filed our respective complaints," he highlighted.

In preceding proceedings, Union Home Minister Amit Shah commented, "The AAP has consistently criticized the Congress since its inception. Yet, today, they are seeking Congress' support to oppose this proposed legislation. Once this bill receives approval, Arvind Kejriwal's stance will likely undergo a transformation." Notably, the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 had already received passage in the Lok Sabha the previous week.