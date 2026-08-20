Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched a 'Mega Capacity Building Programme' for MSMEs under the RAMP scheme. The initiative aims to boost Delhi's economy through a '4-P Reform' and connect over 30,000 MSMEs with modern skills and digital markets.

'4-P Reform' to Boost Delhi's MSMEs

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday participated in the 'Mega Capacity Building Programme' organised under the 'Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance' scheme at Anuvrat Bhawan. The Chief Minister said the training and capacity-building programme was an important step towards the '4-P Reform' (Policy, Process, Performance and Partnership). She said a partnership between the government and entrepreneurs could give fresh momentum to Delhi's economy.

The Delhi government is continuously working to give fresh momentum to the city's economy and connect its micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with modern skills, technology, finance and new markets. The programme was organised by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC). More than 200 MSME entrepreneurs participated in the event. Industries Minister Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa, senior officials and industry representatives were also present, as stated in the release.

Digital Push and Four Pillars of Support

CM Rekha Gupta said the Central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved Rs 49.74 crore for Delhi under the RAMP scheme. Through the scheme, more than 30,000 MSMEs will be connected with modern skills and training by January 2027, while more than 10,000 businesses will be linked to digital platforms such as GeM and ONDC, giving them access to larger markets. She stressed that in today's digital age, going digital is no longer an option but an essential requirement for business growth and competitiveness, according to the release.

CM Rekha Gupta described MSMEs as the backbone of Delhi's economy. She said Delhi is not just the national capital, but also the capital of hardworking people and entrepreneurs. The government's aim is to provide MSMEs strong support across four pillars - finance, training, technology and markets. Delhi's small and medium enterprises form the foundation of its economy. The government is making efforts to ensure that Delhi's MSMEs do not remain confined to local markets, but that their products reach the rest of the country from Delhi and then the world. The need today is not only to create future-ready youth, but also future-ready businesses. She said the double-engine government has improved coordination between the Centre and Delhi, with Delhi's traders and entrepreneurs directly benefiting from it. The Delhi government will continue to raise issues concerning traders, industrialists and entrepreneurs with the Centre. More than 2.48 lakh startups and 125 unicorns are operating in Delhi. To establish Delhi as a leading destination for startups and unicorns in the country, the government is standing firmly with entrepreneurs and young startup founders.

Delhi Credit Guarantee Scheme (DKGS) Achievements

Referring to the achievements of the Delhi Credit Guarantee Scheme (DKGS), the Chief Minister said eligible small and micro enterprises are being facilitated with loans of up to Rs 10 crore without collateral under the scheme. The government provides a credit guarantee of up to 95 per cent on these loans. Since February 1, 2026, 10,505 guarantees amounting to Rs 4,806 crore have been approved during the current financial year. Comprehensive capacity-building and training sessions were organised for MSME entrepreneurs during the programme. Technical presentations were also made on the RAMP and DCGS schemes. Beneficiaries shared their experiences, while sanction letters were distributed to eligible entrepreneurs under the Credit Guarantee Scheme/Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (DCGS/CGTMSE). The programme also familiarised MSMEs with various aspects of government support schemes, market expansion, technological capabilities and ways to make their businesses more competitive.

Industrial Sector Transformation Underway

Industries Minister Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi's industrial sector is undergoing a broad transformation. When the government assumed office, it inherited around 12,000 industrial units whose infrastructure was in serious disrepair, with several issues pending for years. Today, tenders have been issued for infrastructure development works worth around Rs 500 crore, while other works worth nearly Rs 700 crore are in the pipeline. The government is also working on a comprehensive policy to provide freehold rights to industrial properties, including relocated industrial units, to resolve long-pending issues related to industries and bring greater stability to the industrial sector.

Building a Complete Ecosystem for Industrial Growth

He said the government's focus is to ensure that Delhi's MSMEs get better access to all three -- finance, technology and markets. Through the Delhi government's guarantee support, loans worth around Rs 4,800 crore have been facilitated for around 10,500 beneficiaries. Beyond providing loans, the government is also helping MSMEs gain access to GeM, e-commerce and export markets. An AI-enabled single-window MSME portal is being developed to simplify approvals and reduce regulatory hurdles. Special support for women entrepreneurs is also being promoted, with best practices from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh being adopted in this direction.

The Industries Minister said the government is building a complete ecosystem for industrial growth in Delhi through better infrastructure, easier financial support, market access and sustainable industrial development. Plans are being developed for modern exhibition and business centres in Bawana and Narela so that industries can showcase their products to domestic and international buyers. Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) standards will be further strengthened to promote water reuse and help protect the Yamuna. We are building a Delhi where MSMEs can grow, create employment opportunities, promote innovation and compete with the best industries in India and the world. (ANI)