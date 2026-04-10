A minor altercation in west Delhi led to the arrest of three people after a late-night dispute involving the father of a young spiritual content creator, Abhinav Arora, police said.

A minor road altercation in west Delhi spiralled into a tense late-night confrontation, leading to the arrest of three individuals, police confirmed. The dispute involved the father of 10-year-old spiritual content creator Abhinav Arora and unfolded in theTilak Nagar market area.

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The incident occurred around 10 pm on April 7, near a popular restaurant, when a car driven by Arora’s father reportedly came into contact with a motorcycle. Authorities clarified that the young content creator was not present in the vehicle at the time.

Eyewitnesses near the motorcycle quickly objected, alleging reckless driving that could have caused serious harm.

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According to police, tension escalated when members of the group allegedly struck the car’s bonnet and windows using their ‘kada’ (metal bracelets), leaving behind minor damage.

Following the escalation, Arora’s father dialed the PCR helpline, prompting swift police intervention at the scene to defuse the situation.

"Three persons identified as the main alleged aggressors were taken into custody and arrested under preventive sections to avoid any breach of peace," a senior police officer said.

The accused were subsequently presented before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody for two days.

No injuries were reported. Police stated that further action will be determined based on statements from those involved.