Family of 10-year-old spiritual influencer Abhinav Arora claims death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang

The family of 10-year-old spiritual influencer Abhinav Arora has received a death threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after he went viral. His mother expressed concerns over online backlash and safety, while Abhinav insists the situation is exaggerated, emphasizing his devotion and disciplined routine.

The family of Abhinav Arora, a 10-year-old spiritual content creator from Delhi, has reported receiving a death threat from the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Jyoti Arora, Abhinav's mother, stated that the threatening messages started following Abhinav's viral success on social media, which drew severe criticism and heightened online scrutiny.

The young influencer, who describes himself as India’s youngest spiritual orator, has amassed nearly a million followers on Instagram, where he regularly posts devotional content. However, recent attention turned critical when a video surfaced showing Swami Rambhadracharya scolding Abhinav during a religious event. Abhinav’s mother explained that the incident, recorded in Vrindavan in 2023, has been misrepresented on social media, intensifying the backlash.



Jyoti Arora expressed her concerns to the news agency ANI, revealing that a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang reached out to them on October 28 with a direct threat to her son's life. She said, “They are trying to escalate our situation through social media. Abhinav hasn’t done anything wrong; he is just focused on his devotion. Yet, we have to deal with these dangers.”

Mrs Arora went on to describe the sequence of events: “Last night, we missed a call from an unknown number. Then today, we received a message from that same number, stating they would kill Abhinav.” The family has not received any public acknowledgement from the gang regarding the threat, but the messages have left them shaken.



Abhinav’s response

The young content creator has been vocal about the backlash he faces. Commenting on the viral video, Abhinav said, “Everyone is focusing on the scolding, but no one mentions the blessing he gave me afterwards. Swami Rambhadracharya even called me to his room later and blessed me; that video is available online as well. This whole situation is exaggerated.” Despite the online negativity, Abhinav continues his devotional journey, which he claims began when he was only three years old.

Abhinav's mother expressed that the family feels cornered due to the aggressive trolling and the recent life threat. “People on social media are making this into a bigger issue than it is. Abhinav simply got carried away with his chanting during the event. Swamiji scolded him at the moment but blessed him afterwards, and even a scolding from elders is a blessing in disguise,” she added.

Abhinav and his family have also reported disruptions outside their home due to heightened attention around the incident. Abhinav's mother said, “There is chaos outside our house. We are deeply worried for Abhinav’s safety, and this threat has added to our fears. How long do we have to tolerate this?”



Despite the fame, Abhinav lives a disciplined routine, beginning his day at 3:30 a.m. with spiritual activities, including Tulsi puja, Parikrama, and offering “Bhog” to Bal Gopal. He then attends school in Delhi like any other child his age.

The family now hopes for peace and prays that social media users understand the reality behind the viral video, as they continue to deal with the distressing threat. No official confirmation from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been made public regarding this alleged call.

