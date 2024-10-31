Amid row, Abhinav Arora dodges basic questions on ‘Krishna’; talks about love for chicken in old video (WATCH)

Amid ongoing controversy, a video of Abhinav is making rounds on social media, where he is miserably failing to answer basic questions surrounding Lord Krishna during an interview. Visibly confused and a bit nervous Abhinav is seen wither dodging or giving wrong answers to the questions being asked of him.

Abhinav Arora, a 10-year-old spiritual content creator from Delhi recently made headlines after his mother Jyoti Arora claimed receiving a death threat from the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang. His mother said that the threatening messages started following Abhinav's viral success on social media, which drew severe criticism.

The young influencer, often referred to by the moniker ‘Bal Sant Baba', has amassed nearly a million followers on Instagram, where he regularly posts devotional content. However, recent attention turned critical when a video surfaced showing Swami Rambhadracharya scolding Abhinav during a religious event.

Abhinav’s mother explained that the incident, recorded in Vrindavan in 2023, has been misrepresented on social media, intensifying the backlash.

Now, amid ongoing controversy, another video of Abhinav is making rounds on social media, where he is miserably failing to answer basic questions surrounding Lord Krishna during an interview. Visibly confused and a bit nervous Abhinav is seen wither dodging or giving wrong answers to the questions being asked of him.

Claiming to be a devotee of Lord Krishna, Abhinav's video has not gone down well with many users online, who are even blaming his parents for his trolling online.

Old video surfaces

Abhinav has claimed that he lives a disciplined routine, beginning his day at 3:30 a.m. with spiritual activities, including Tulsi puja, Parikrama, and offering “Bhog” to Bal Gopal. He then attends school in Delhi like any other child his age.

However, an old video has also surfaced where Abhinav Arora is seen claiming that he admires his mother for she cooks chicken for him despite the fact that she does not eat it herself. This has caused a massive scandal because Arora has, in the past, widely advocated for Sattvik food, a diet constituted of natural and freshly cooked energy-rich foods.

It prohibits eating even things like onions and garlic, let alone non-vegetarian food.

