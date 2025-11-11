A high-intensity car blast near Delhi's Red Fort killed at least 8 people and injured many. Top leaders expressed shock, with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann demanding a probe. Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed details and assured a full investigation.

Top Indian leaders have expressed their "shock" and "pain over the high-intensity blast that took place near Delhi's historic Red Fort on Monday evening, leaving at least eight people dead and many others injured.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Leaders Express Anguish, Demand Probe

In a post on X, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "The car blast in Delhi is shocking and distressing. I offer my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured." "My thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy," he added.

Expressing sadness, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that a high-level investigation should be conducted into this incident, and the culprits should be given the strictest possible punishment. "Sad news has been received about a bomb blast near Delhi's Red Fort. In which several people have reportedly died a painful death, and several others have been injured. A high-level investigation should be conducted into this incident that occurred in the country's capital, and the culprits should be given the strictest possible punishment," Mann said in a post on X. "We pray to the Almighty for the eternal peace of the souls of the pedestrians who lost their lives in this accident and wish for the swift recovery of the injured," he added.

Rajasthan on High Alert

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma informed that following the blast, all security agencies of the state have been directed to remain on high alert, enhance vigilance, and maintain strict surveillance. "The incident of the explosion that occurred in Delhi is extremely tragic and painful. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the citizens who lost their lives in this heart-wrenching accident. May God grant peace to the departed souls and a speedy and complete recovery to the injured," Sharma said in a post on X. "In view of the gravity of the incident, all security agencies of the state have been directed to remain on high alert, enhance vigilance, and maintain strict surveillance," he added.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "Deeply pained by the loss of precious lives in the tragic blast in Delhi this evening. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the swift and complete recovery of all those injured."

Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, also expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in the blast. "Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a blast in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon," he said in a post on X.

Home Minister Confirms Details, Assures Thorough Investigation

According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7 pm on Monday, and the blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. The Home Minister told ANI that teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast.

"This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives. Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot," Amit Shah said. "We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately, and we will present the results to the public," he added. (ANI)