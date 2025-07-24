An FIR has been filed against Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor, spokesperson Vivek, state President Manoj Bharti, Manish Kashyap, and 2,000 others following a gherao of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, Manish Kashyap, party spokesperson Vivek and state President Manoj Bharti along with 2,000 unknown people in light of the party's gherao on the Bihar Vidhan Sabha, as per officials. The FIR was filed under sections 191 (2), 190, 132, 223 on cases of scuffle with the police and violation of restricted prohibitory order.

Earlier on July 23, founder Prashant Kishor warned the Bihar government of the party disrupting its functioning across the State if their demands were not addressed. This comes after a young party supporter was injured by the police who allegedly used lathis during the protest.

Kishor demanded a written statement from the Chief Secretary regarding the pending issues raised by his party and confirmed that five senior Jan Suraaj leaders were currently in talks with the official.

"If you have hit an unarmed man of Suraaj with a stick, I'm sitting right here. This is a restricted area, try to hit me. We will make it difficult for the government to function in the whole of Bihar... You have hit a boy who got injury in his head... Either the Chief Secretary gives us in writing when they will give us the answers, or we won't move from here," Kishor said.

He further added, “The Chief Secretary is talking with the five senior leaders of the Jan Suraaj. We are sitting here peacefully. The police and the government have to bow down. It is about the public, and they have to agree, and if they don't agree, we won't step back. We are waiting to see the outcome of the meeting. Police can't do anything; they have hit one boy. They are saying that this is a restricted area. We are sitting here and telling them to try to hit us....”

The confrontation occurred as the Jan Suraaj group tried to march towards the Bihar Assembly. They were stopped by police barricades, leading to a brief scuffle and rising tension at the protest site.

Speaking to ANI earlier, Kishor criticised the Bihar government for ignoring the plight of lakhs of children working as labourers across the state. "In this same heat, more than 50 lakh children of Bihar are working as labourers, and the government is not even paying attention. So if we have to wake up the government, then we need to come out on the streets... We are just going, and police can do whatever they want," he said.