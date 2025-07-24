Zhou and his team has sounded an alarm, suggesting that incense smoke may be far more harmful than previously believed — possibly even more hazardous than cigarette smoke.

Incense burning is a traditional and common practice in many families and in most temples in Asia. It is not only used for religious purposes, but also because of its pleasant smell. A research led by Dr. Zhou Rong of the South China University of Technology and the China Tobacco Guangdong Industrial Company in China, is published Environmental Chemistry Letters.

During the burning of incense, particulate matter is released into the air, particles so fine they can be inhaled deeply and become embedded in the lungs. These particles are known to provoke inflammatory responses, and severe health risks, including lung cancer, childhood leukemia, and brain tumors.

Zhou’s research delved into the biological impact of incense smoke in domestic settings. Two commonly available incense variants, made with agarwood and sandalwood, were chosen for analysis — both staples in traditional incense formulations. The researchers conducted tests to measure the impact of smoke on Salmonella bacteria and the ovary cells of Chinese hamsters.

Incense smoke proved mutagenic capable of altering genetic material like DNA, thus potentially triggering mutations. Even more alarmingly, incense was found to be more cytotoxic and genotoxic than cigarette smoke, meaning it’s potentially more damaging to human cells and their genetic structure. Such mutations are often the precursors of various forms of cancer.

The analysis also showed that 99 per cent of incense smoke is composed of ultrafine and fine particles — the kind most likely to penetrate deeply into the lungs and wreak havoc on respiratory health. Across four incense samples, researchers identified 64 different chemical compounds, including some classified as highly toxic.

“Clearly, there needs to be greater awareness and management of the health risks associated with burning incense in indoor environments,” said Zhou, who hopes these findings will spark regulatory scrutiny and public caution regarding incense use.

“One should not simply conclude that incense smoke is more toxic than cigarette smoke,” he cautions, citing variables like the vast diversity of incense products, limited sample size, and different usage patterns compared to cigarettes.

Health Risks Involved

Cancer risk: According to the study, incense smoke contains three types of special substances that can cause lung cancer. These toxic substances are known as mutagenic, genotoxic and cytotoxic. The smoke emitted from incense sticks is very harmful to health. It causes inflammation, irritation and various types of disorders in our lungs.

Incense smoke can also cause itching and irritation in the airways.

Harmful to the eyes: The harmful chemicals present in the smoke can cause problems like itching, irritation and skin allergies in the eyes. This smoke also has a risk of vision loss.