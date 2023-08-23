Delhi rape case: Accused govt official repeatedly drugged minor girl, say reports

The reports further said that the teen had been suffering frequent panic attacks after her father passed away in late 2020, compelling her to drop out of school after Class IX and enroll in an open learning institution.

In a recent development, a now-suspended Delhi government official has been accused of repeatedly drugging and raping a 14-year-old girl at his home. According to various reports, the first such assault is believed to have taken place mere days after the victim - traumatised by her father's death - came to live with Premoday Khakha and his wife.

Reports further said that the girl was drugged before each act of abuse and even woke up to find injuries on her body. During her five-month stay in the couple's Burari home, the minor victim was raped at least twice and repeatedly molested by Khakha.

When she turned to his wife for aid, the latter allegedly had their 21-year-old son buy abortion pills to feed the pregnant teen.

Her ability to notify authorities was allegedly hindered by the double trauma she experienced. The assault only came to light this month when she confided in a counselor at a Delhi hospital.

Earlier in the month, disturbing details of the crime emerged, leading to the arrest of Premoday Khakha and his wife. They appeared before Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO) on Wednesday, and their judicial custody was extended until September 6.

Charges have been filed under the provisions of the POCSO Act, along with Indian Penal Code sections 376(2)(f) – involving rape committed by a relative, guardian, or someone in a position of trust – and 509, which pertains to actions intended to outrage the modesty of a woman.