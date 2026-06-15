Delhi receives rainfall, bringing relief from heat. IMD forecasts easing conditions as a western disturbance moves, though a wet spell with light to moderate rain is expected across northwest India until June 19, with alerts in several states.

Delhi witnessed steady rainfall since Monday morning, following forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and weather experts who had warned of wet weather conditions across northwest India under the influence of an active western disturbance. The showers, accompanied by cloudy skies and cooler temperatures, brought relief from the prevailing heat, while authorities continued to monitor weather conditions amid forecasts of further light to moderate rainfall in the region.

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IMD Forecasts Easing Conditions

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Naresh Kumar on Saturday stated that weather conditions across northwest India are expected to ease slightly as the western disturbance currently positioned over North Haryana gradually moves forward. While the region has seen substantial rainfall and high-velocity winds over the last several days, meteorologists anticipate a shift toward lighter to moderate rainfall in the coming period across northwest India.

Speaking to ANI, IMD scientist Naresh Kumar explained the atmospheric factors contributing to this weather disturbance. Naresh Kumar said, "Over the past few days, northwest India, including Delhi, has experienced moderate to heavy rainfall due to the influence of a western disturbance combined with moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea...This confluence has led to significant rainfall in regions like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with wind speeds reaching up to 60-70 km/h. "

Yellow Alert Issued for Several States

Regarding the alert status, he noted, "Currently, the western disturbance is positioned over North Haryana, and while the rainfall intensity is expected to decrease, light to moderate rainfall is still anticipated across northwest India. We have issued a yellow alert for Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana, with expected strong winds in Rajasthan..."

Detailed Wet Spell Forecast until June 19

Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), under the influence of active western disturbances, Northwest India is expected to experience a continued wet spell through June 19, 2026. Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely across Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand between June 13 and June 19, with similar activity expected in Himachal Pradesh from June 14 to June 19.

The plains, including Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, and West Uttar Pradesh, will also see isolated to scattered rainfall through June 19, while East Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive rain on June 13 and again from June 18-19, and West Rajasthan between June 13-17 and on June 19.

Highlighting the scope of the forecast, the IMD noted the region will also face weather instability, with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds likely in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir during June 13-14, and in Uttarakhand through June 15.

Detailing the severity of the upcoming conditions, the IMD advisory mentioned that similar conditions are expected in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, and West Uttar Pradesh on June 13, as well as in East Rajasthan (June 16-19) and West Rajasthan (June 15-17 and June 19). Furthermore, isolated heavy rainfall is forecast for East Uttar Pradesh on June 13, while thundersqualls with wind speeds of 60-70 kmph (gusting to 80 kmph) are likely over West Rajasthan on June 13 and East Rajasthan through June 14.

Regional Temperature Trends

According to the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), maximum temperatures across the country are expected to follow distinct regional trends through June 19, 2026. In Northwest India, day temperatures are likely to witness a gradual rise of 4-6°C until June 17, with no significant change anticipated thereafter.

Summarising the expected weather distribution, IMD stated, conversely, Central India will see stable temperatures until June 17, followed by a gradual decline of 2-3°C through June 19. For the remaining parts of the country, maximum temperatures are expected to remain largely stable with no significant changes forecast until June 19, 2026. (ANI)