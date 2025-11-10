Delhi pollution: Citing Article 21 of the Constitution ‘the Right to Life’, demonstrators asserted that clean air is a fundamental right that must be protected beyond short-term fixes

A call for “clean air” turned into scenes of chaos at Delhi’s India Gate on Sunday afternoon, as several citizens including women and children were detained by police for staging a protest against the city’s worsening pollution crisis. The demonstrators, who described the situation as an “air emergency,” gathered to demand immediate government intervention and strict environmental accountability. Some women arrived with their children carrying nebulisers and medical prescriptions - symbols of the suffocating smog engulfing the capital.

As the protest gained traction, videos surfaced on social media showing protestors being herded into police buses.

According to the authorities, demonstrators were repeatedly urged to relocate to Jantar Mantar, the designated protest zone in Delhi. “When they did not comply and continued blocking Man Singh Road, we intervened and detained them before reopening the road for the public,” said DCP (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla, asserting that only those obstructing traffic were held and later released.

In a joint statement, the protesters urged both the Delhi and central governments to take “urgent, accountable and transparent action” against air pollution. Their demands included the creation of an independent air regulator, real-time data transparency, public health advisories during toxic air episodes, and fiscal accountability for anti-pollution funds.

Article 21 - 'Right to life'

Citing Article 21 of the Constitution ‘the Right to Life’, they asserted that clean air is a fundamental right that must be protected beyond short-term fixes.

Environmental activist Bhavreen Kandhari, who joined the agitation, condemned the detentions, saying, “It is unfortunate that about a hundred citizens were detained. Ironically, many woman police personnel identified with the protesters as they, too, struggle to breathe the same toxic air. However, we saw many people without masks. That's the real tragedy.”

Delhi Chokes Again: Air Quality Turns ‘Very Poor’

Delhi woke up under a dense shroud of smog on Monday. The temperature dropped to 11.6°C while the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) hovered at 346 in the “very poor” category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data at 6:05 am.

Pollution levels remained severe across most areas, with Bawana recording an AQI of 412, followed by Wazirpur (397), Jahangirpuri (394), and Nehru Nagar (386). Sunday’s average AQI stood at 370 — the season’s second-worst after October 30’s 373.

Although wind activity offered minor relief later in the day, experts warned that the toxic haze has been thickening for four consecutive days. Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana contributed about 5% to Delhi’s PM2.5 concentration — slightly lower than Saturday’s 8%, but the smog remained relentless.

Politics erupts

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticised the Centre for targeting citizens protesting against rising air pollution at Delhi's India Gate on Sunday, asserting that the "right to clean air" is a fundamental human right and that peaceful demonstrators should not be treated as criminals.

In a post on X on Sunday, Gandhi, accusing the BJP of "vote chori" and apathy toward the worsening pollution crisis, urged immediate and decisive action to safeguard the health and future of millions of Indians.

"The right to clean air is a basic human right. The right to peaceful protest is guaranteed by our Constitution. Why are citizens who have been peacefully demanding clean air being treated like criminals? Air pollution is affecting crores of Indians, harming our children and the future of our nation," he said.

"But the government which came to power through vote chori simply doesn't care, nor is it even attempting to solve this crisis. We need to take decisive action on air pollution right now instead of attacking citizens asking for clean air," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.