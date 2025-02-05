Delhi elections 2025: Polling booth stands out with space-themed displays, 'astronauts' assist voters (WATCH)

New Delhi: In a creative effort to engage voters, a polling booth in Delhi's assembly election has adopted the unique theme "Chandrayan se chunav tak Bharat ki udaan." This innovative approach has captured the attention of voters, who are enthusiastically using telescopes and Virtual Reality (VR) equipment at the booth.

Vikaspuri SDM and Returning Officer Dr. Nitin Shakya explained that the booth features models of Chandryaan and PSLV, crafted by students from Rajdhani College, Shivaji College, and Bharti College. To add to the excitement, volunteers are dressed as astronauts to assist voters. The booth also showcases a bioscope, allowing visitors to reminisce about the past and compare it with modern telescopes.

"Theme of this polling station is Chandrayaan se chunav tak' and we have showcased models of Chandryaan and PSLV which have been made by students of Rajdhani College, Shivaji College and Bharti College. Volunteers have dressed up as astronauts to assist voters... We have even installed a bioscope for people to relive old memories and we have even compared bioscope with telescope... People are very happy with the unique arrangements here...," Shakya said.

This polling booth is part of the larger Delhi assembly election, which began on Wednesday morning. Voting commenced at 7 am, with voters casting their ballots amidst tight security across all 70 assembly seats. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on February 8.

The Election Commission of India has ensured that all necessary facilities are in place for a smooth voting experience. This includes setting up 13,033 polling booths across 2,538 locations, with each booth allocated a budget of Rs 19,450.

