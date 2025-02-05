Delhi Elections 2025: AAP's Raghav Chadha alleges security personnel block relievers at polling booths

Raghav Chadha of AAP alleged security personnel prevented relievers from entering polling booths in New Delhi, raising concerns over free and fair elections. AAP leaders also reported police interference and detention of a worker. Voting for Delhi's 70 assembly seats began, with results on February 8.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday alleged that the security personnel deployed outside the polling stations not allowing their relievers to go inside the polling booth. Chadha claimed that they have received several such complaints in almost half the booths in the New Delhi assembly constituency as the national capital held polls for its eighth Assembly.

Speaking to reporters, Chadha said, "...Both the reliever and the polling agent are given the status of polling agent. But such complaints are coming from many places in New Delhi assembly constituency. In almost half the booths, this complaint is coming that the reliever is not being allowed to go inside. The security personnel deployed outside the polling station are not allowing our reliever to go inside. If the reliever does not go inside and if our polling agent does not come out, then how much voting took place? Was there any fake voting or any kind of dispute at that booth? Whether the EVM is working properly or not, all these things cannot be revealed officially."

Emphasising that elections should be free and fair, Chadha stated that the party is in touch with the District Election Officer and has requested them to allow their relievers to go inside the polling booths. Moreover, they have submitted their claims in writing to the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Chief Election Officer Delhi and DM, New Delhi, Chadha stated.

"That is why I have come to make a demand from the entire administration. We have also talked to the District Election Officer, we have requested him to allow our reliever to go inside...There should be a level playing field for everyone and there should be a free and fair election. The voter who wants to vote for any party should be allowed to vote for that party. Now if there is any. interference on the last day, if there is any hooliganism then it is not good. We have also given all these things in writing to the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Chief Election Officer Delhi and DM, New Delhi," the AAP MP said.

Amidst the polling, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that the Delhi Police were trying to stop people from casting their votes at a polling station in Chirag Delhi. Speaking to the media, Bhardwaj claimed that the police were putting up barricades and attempting to influence the election in all 17-18 polling booths in Chirag Delhi.

However, South Delhi DCP Ankit Chauhan said that the police would investigate the concerns raised by the AAP leader. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh alleged that one of his party workers, Uday Gill, who had recently joined the party was detained by the police "without" any reason.

Taking to X, Sanjay Singh wrote, "One of our workers, Uday, has been detained at the Mandir Marg police station without any reason. I am present at the police station."

However, the official handle of DCP New Delhi in a post of X, wrote, "He is detained as he was physically forcing people to come on particular political party table along with his accomplice."

Polling for 70 assembly seats of Delhi began on Wednesday morning. Voting commenced at 7.00 am today. Voters cast their ballots amid tight security in all seats. The counting of votes will take place on February 8.

