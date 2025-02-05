CBSE to organise mental health workshop on February 12: Check how you can register and participate

The CBSE is hosting a mental health workshop on February 12th for Principals, Wellness Teachers, and Counsellors in Delhi/NCR. The workshop aims to equip educators with tools to help students manage stress and improve mental well-being.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a new initiative to address mental health issues in students. To promote students' mental well-being, the board will organise a workshop on February 12. This workshop, open to Principals, Wellness Teachers and Counsellors, will focus on helping students manage stress and improve their mental health. The participation link is available on the official CBSE website. Let’s read more details about the workshop.

Date, Time, and Venue

Participants should note that the workshop will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will be held offline on February 12, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Venkateshwar International School, Section 10, Dwarka, New Delhi-110075. Registered participants are requested to arrive by 9:30 am for pre-workshop formalities.

Who can attend?

The workshop is open to Principals, Counsellors, and Teachers of CBSE-affiliated schools in the Delhi/NCR region. Those interested can register through the link provided on the official CBSE website.

Steps to register for the workshop

Interested individuals can follow these simple steps to register for the workshop:

1. Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link for the workshop notice.

3. A PDF will open with a Google form link.

4. Click on the Google form link and fill out the application form.

5. After completing the form, click submit and take a screenshot for your reference.

Topics to be covered

According to CBSE, he workshop will cover the following topics:-

• Mental Health –Need of the hour

• Early Identification- Signs and symptoms of Mental health Issues

• Crisis Intervention and Hands on techniques

Why should you attend the workshop?

Attending this workshop is a great opportunity to learn how to help students in managing stress and improve mental well-being. By participating, teachers will be better equipped to create a supportive classroom environment and offer guidance to students. This workshop will provide you with the tools to make a real difference in their students' mental health and overall academic success.

