Delhi Police apprehended six Bangladeshi nationals, including four adults and two minors, for residing in the capital without valid documents. They are currently restricted to Seva Sadan in Shahzada Bagh pending further legal proceedings.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Delhi Police traced six Bangladeshi nationals, including two minors belonging to a family, during a joint operation in the Bara Hindu Rao area of the national capital, officials said. According to the police, the six individuals, comprising four adults and two minors, were allegedly residing in Delhi without valid passports and visas. Acting on a tip-off, a joint team comprising personnel from the Anti-Narcotics Cell, Special Task Force and Foreigners Cell conducted an operation near the Government Girls School in Bara Hindu Rao. During the operation, the team apprehended Mohammad Jahangir Hussain, who, during interrogation, confessed to being a Bangladeshi national and living in India with his family without valid documents. Following his disclosure, the police traced the remaining five members of the family, taking the total number of individuals to six. During verification, documents related to Bangladeshi citizenship were collected for all six individuals. After undergoing medical examinations, they were produced before the Delhi Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) on November 26. The FRRO subsequently issued an order under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, restricting the movement of all six individuals to Seva Sadan in Shahzada Bagh, Delhi. Further legal proceedings in the matter are underway, police said. (ANI)