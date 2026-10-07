Delhi Police is analysing videos to register an FIR after its personnel were allegedly assaulted during the INDIA bloc protest at Jantar Mantar. The protest against the CEC saw leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being detained.

Police to Register FIR After Alleged Assault

Delhi Police is analysing several videos shot on mobile phones in which police personnel, including women officers and constables, were allegedly assaulted during the INDIA bloc protest near Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, police sources said. According to sources, Delhi Police is expected to register an FIR under sections of the BNS relating to assault on public servants, obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duties, and other relevant provisions.

Protest Turns Tense, Leaders Detained

The Opposition's protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls turned tense as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc MPs attempted to move past police barricades near Jantar Mantar, following which Delhi Police pushed the protesters back. Rahul Gandhi attempted to open a barricaded gate but was stopped by police personnel as INDIA bloc MPs tried to proceed towards Jantar Mantar for the protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen lying on the ground. According to the Congress, she said, “I will not move from here. This is how they treat MPs who simply want to meet the Election Commission. This is how they beat up MPs. Women police personnel have scratched me all over and thrown us to the ground. Let them call their forces back.”

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among several leaders detained by the police. Congress has claimed that the police resorted to lathi charge and several opposition leaders were injured.

Previous FIR Over Tuesday's Protest

Earlier today, Delhi Police had registered an FIR in connection with Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc MPs allegedly entering the Akashvani Bhavan premises without permission during their protest against the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, police said.

According to Delhi Police, the INDIA bloc had planned a march from Parliament House towards Nirvachan Sadan, the headquarters of the Election Commission. Police said no official permission had been sought or granted for the proposed march.