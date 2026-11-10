The Delhi Police IFSO unit arrested two individuals in Thane for a 50 lakh cyber fraud involving WhatsApp impersonation of a hotel company's MD. Authorities recovered the funds and prevented a further transfer of 48 lakh rupees.

Delhi Police Cracks Major Cyber Fraud Case

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of Delhi Police solved a cyber financial fraud case on Tuesday, apprehended the Managing Director of a hotel company through WhatsApp and arrested two accused persons. An official press release stated that the entire embezzled amount was 50 lakh which has been released to the complainant pursuant to the orders of the competent court. Delhi Police also detected and stopped a further attempted transfer of Rs 48 lakh. Both accused were involved in arranging and operating the beneficiary bank account.

Details of the WhatsApp Impersonation Scam

The press release stated that the case was registered 21.10.2026 at PS Special Cell, IFSO, on the complaint of Rajeev Kumar, Manager (Finance) of M/s Luxe Opera Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd, where the complainant reported that an unidentified cyber fraudster impersonated the company's Managing Director on WhatsApp by using his name and display picture, while blocking the genuine contact number on the complainant's phone and saving his own number under the name "MD SIR". By creating an appearance of authenticity and urgency, the fraudster induced the complainant to transfer ₹50 lakh to a Bandhan Bank account in the name of M/s New Star Sofa Maker on 16.10.2026, believing the instructions to be genuine, the complainant told to the police.

Investigation and Arrests

Subsequently, on 21.10.2026, the fraudster demanded another ₹48 lakh to be transferred to an IndusInd Bank account in the name of N S Traders, which was detected and stopped after the independent verification with the Managing Director, mentioned the press release. IFSO Delhi police traced the cheated amount of ₹50 lakh to the beneficiary bank account of M/s New Star Sofa Maker maintained with Bandhan Bank. During investigation, the beneficiary account was found to have been opened in the name of Rajjab Ali, who was working as a sofa maker at the shop of co-accused Samir Shaikh, the press release added.

Technical investigation revealed links between the bank-registered mobile number and devices used by the accused persons. The press release also highlighted that during the investigation, the cheque book of the beneficiary account and the bank-linked SIM card were also recovered. During Inter-state investigation in Thane, Maharashtra, the accused Ankesh Yadav and Samir Shaikh were traced, and arrested on 30.10.2026 after completion of legal formalities. Both accused were produced before the competent Hon’ble Court at Mira Bhayandar, Thane, and two days' transit remand was obtained, stated the press release. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)