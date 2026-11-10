Congress leader Mumtaz Patel has hailed Sonia Gandhi's new memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', as a historic document that provides an intimate look at the people behind significant political events, including her late father Ahmed Patel.

Mumtaz Patel Praises Sonia Gandhi's New Memoir

Congress leader Mumtaz Patel on Tuesday described Sonia Gandhi’s book 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' as a “historic” memoir, saying it offers a glimpse into the people behind political events and captures the strengths, weaknesses and experiences of those who shaped history. Speaking about the book and its mention of her late father, veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel, Mumtaz said she was particularly pleased that his contribution had been acknowledged.

“First of all, I would call it a historic book. For the first time since Jawaharlal Nehru, a member of the Gandhi family has written a personal memoir. It is also a historic book because we generally view political families only through a political prism,” she said. She added that historical events could not be understood merely through dates and incidents, and said the book revealed the people behind the scenes, including their strengths, weaknesses and experiences.

Reflecting on Ahmed Patel's Legacy

Describing Sonia Gandhi’s journey as extraordinary, Mumtaz said, “A woman from Italy came to India, embraced a new family and adopted a new culture. She witnessed personal tragedies, including the loss of her mother-in-law, her brother-in-law and her husband. Despite all this, she reached a position where she played a very significant political role, not only in India but across the world.”

“I am very excited to read the book. I have also seen what has been written about my father, Ahmed Patel. One particular line caught my attention. As you can see here, it says, ‘He was unforgiving towards those who crossed his path’,” she said. Mumtaz said the description reflected her father's personality and his commitment to the Congress party. “I think this reflects my father accurately. He was a deeply loyal and committed person when it came to the Congress party. Whenever he felt that someone was acting against the party's policies or attempting to weaken its leadership, he would take a very firm stand,” she said.

“Mrs Gandhi's description of him in the book reflects how she viewed him. I am happy that his contribution has been acknowledged in its pages,” she added.

Sonia Gandhi's Account of Ahmed Patel

Sonia Gandhi described Ahmed Patel as a "loyal party colleague, approachable day and night", and also being a "troubleshooter" who listened to many disgruntled colleagues. "I appointed AP as my political secretary. A loyal party colleague, approachable day and night, he came to play an important role as a troubleshooter, ready to listen patiently to disgruntled colleagues. Deeply religious but secular to the core in his politics, he kept a low profile while functioning as a coordinator between our party and our allies. He came to wield considerable influence across the political spectrum but could be unforgiving towards those who crossed him. He remained my political secretary till, sadly, he fell victim to the Covid epidemic," Gandhi wrote in her memoir.

Ahmed Patel was a member of Parliament in both Lok Sabha (1977–1989), and Rajya Sabha (1993–2020). He served as political secretary to both Sonia Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. Patel died on November 25, 2020, due to COVID-19. The memoir, published by HarperCollins in India, went on sale on Tuesday. It traces Sonia Gandhi's journey from her childhood in post-war Italy and her romance with Rajiv Gandhi at Cambridge to her life in India and the personal losses that shaped her bond with the country, including the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.