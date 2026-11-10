BJP MP Nishikant Dubey slams Sonia Gandhi's memoir, accusing her of rewriting history, portraying family members unfairly, and engaging in self-praise, while questioning her understanding of Indian traditions and family values.

Nishikant Dubey Criticises Sonia Gandhi Over Her New Memoir

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday criticised Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi over her recently released memoir, questioning her portrayal of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, and former Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi, while alleging that the book was an attempt at self-praise.

Questioning the narrative presented in the book, Dubey said that Sonia Gandhi had portrayed Sanjay Gandhi as a villain and Rajiv Gandhi as a hero, adding that neither of them, nor Indira Gandhi, was alive to respond to the claims. "What kind of relaunch is this? Sonia Gandhi has written a book in which she has portrayed Sanjay Gandhi as a villain and Rajiv Gandhi as a hero. Neither Sanjay Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, nor Rajiv Gandhi is alive to respond to these claims. Ultimately, who will decide whether what she has said is right or wrong?" he said.

Political Controversy and Historical Questions

Raising questions over the Congress leadership's stand on the Emergency and the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, the BJP MP asked why Indira Gandhi had fielded Sanjay Gandhi in the 1980 elections if she was opposed to the Emergency. He also referred to Rajiv Gandhi's role in the Ram Janmabhoomi temple foundation-laying ceremony in 1989. "If she was so opposed to the Emergency, why did Indira Gandhi field Sanjay Gandhi in the 1980 elections? Why was Rajiv Gandhi not fielded instead? Secondly, Rajiv Gandhi performed the foundation-laying ceremony for the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in 1989, just before the elections," Dubey said.

He also criticised Sonia Gandhi's remarks and alleged that she had shown a different response to the firing on Kar Sevaks and the demolition of the Babri Masjid. "When Kar Sevaks were subjected to firing, Sonia Gandhi did not shed tears. But when the Babri Masjid was demolished, tears came to her eyes," he said.

Critique of Family Values and Memoir Framing

Dubey further questioned Sonia Gandhi's understanding of Indian traditions and family values, referring to the circumstances surrounding Maneka Gandhi's departure from the Gandhi family home. "I feel that she does not properly understand India's civilisation and culture, including the values of a joint family, the role of elders, the role of younger members and the role of a mother-in-law. When Maneka Gandhi was being forced out of the family home, did Sonia Gandhi not feel bad?" he said.

Describing the memoir as an exercise in self-praise, Dubey alleged that Sonia Gandhi had presented herself favourably while portraying others negatively. "I feel this book is merely about praising herself, portraying herself as someone very good while suggesting that everyone else in the world is bad. I believe this is against Indian culture," he added.

The release of Sonia Gandhi's memoirs "Belonging: A Journey of Love" ignited a sharp political row on Tuesday, drawing simultaneous attacks from both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its framing of Operation Blue Star and UPA-era governance. The memoir, published by HarperCollins in India, went on sale on Tuesday. It traces Sonia Gandhi's journey from her childhood in post-war Italy and her romance with Rajiv Gandhi at Cambridge to her life in India and the personal losses that shaped her bond with the country, including the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. (ANI)