Delhi Police solved the brutal 'blind murder' of a vagabond in Chandni Chowk, detaining one accused. After a five-day hunt and analysis of 250+ CCTV cameras, police arrested Junaid Khan, who confessed to the crime over a money dispute.

According to the Delhi Police, police arriving at the scene discovered the body of a 20-25-year-old male lying in a pool of blood. The victim had sustained a deep injury to his forehead and was found inside Gandhi Park, located near Labour Chowk in the Chandni Chowk area.

Intensive Investigation Launched

At the spot, investigators discovered a blood-stained boulder, which was immediately taken into police possession. The incident was a brutal "blind murder" as no initial clues or eyewitnesses were present at the spot. Subsequently, a case was registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Kotwali Police Station, and a formal investigation was launched accordingly.

During the investigation, the police team scrutinised footage of more than 250 CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of Chandni Chowk, including Old Delhi Railway Station, Fatehpuri, Shish Ganj Gurudwara, Pul Mithai, etc. and worked on local intelligence inputs. More than 400 peoples including vagabonds, labourers, etc., of the nearby areas of Chandni Chowk were interrogated at length.

Finally, after a hunt of five days, the team got a clue that the deceased had been seen with a person near Gandhi Park together on the night of February 6, before the murder of the deceased. The CCTV footage was reviewed, and a clear photo of the suspect was shared with local authorities to help locate the suspect.

Suspect Identified and Apprehended

Through sustained technical and manual surveillance, the suspect was identified as 24-year-old Junaid Khan, a resident of Shamli. Following his identification, a thorough investigation was launched to determine his whereabouts and track his movements. Finally, regarding secret information, the police team apprehended him in the late evening of February 12 from Khoya Wali Gali at Chandni Chowk.

The blood-stained clothes, which were worn by the accused at the time of the incident, were also recovered from his possession.

Motive Revealed During Interrogation

During the interrogation of Junaid Khan, the deceased was identified as Kancha, aged approximately 20-25 years. He was known as a vagabond who had long frequented the Chandni Chowk area. Investigators learned that the deceased often targeted labourers and vagabonds sleeping in local parks or on footpaths, stealing their belongings.

Events Leading to the Murder

The accused revealed he had been friends with Kancha for about 2 to 2 1/2 years. On the day of the murder, Junaid arrived near the gate of Gandhi Park after finishing his daily wage work and consuming liquor. There, he encountered Kancha, who was also in a drunken state. The two roamed through Gandhi Park and Chandni Chowk for approximately 50 minutes before re-entering the park.

In the park, Kancha allegedly demanded Rs. 500 for prostitution and attempted to take the money from Junaid by force. The accused stated that Kancha had pickpocketed him several times in the past. Resolute in protecting his hard-earned money, Junaid vehemently opposed the demand.

During the ensuing scuffle, Kancha pushed Junaid, causing him to fall and injure his right elbow. Feeling persecuted by Kancha's repeated actions, Junaid decided to eliminate him. He beat the victim until he lost consciousness, then picked up a stone lying nearby and struck Kancha's head with full force, resulting in his death. Following the brutal attack, the accused fled the scene.

Further investigation is in progress.