New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Tuesday seized two end-of-life vehicles (ELVs), a 15-year-old petrol bike and a 10-year-old diesel bike, from a petrol pump in the city, as part of its ongoing enforcement of scrappage rules for outdated vehicles.



Traffic officials confirmed that both motorcycles were found operating in violation of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines, which prohibit the use of petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years in the national capital.



While speaking to ANI, Ashok Kumar, Traffic Inspector, said, "Two motorcycles have been seized from here. As per guidelines, we will hand over to the registered vehicle scrapper. After that, the owner of the vehicle will be given the scrap value as per norms."



Meanwhile, a separate development, petrol pumps across the national capital posted notices warning against fueling End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs) were seen pasted on display boards. The warning stated that "fuel will not be dispensed to end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) - 15-year-old petrol and 10-year-old diesel vehicles from July 1, 2025."



Along with these notices, CCTV cameras and speakers were also installed at several fuel stations to monitor compliance and inform customers.



On June 24, Delhi's fuel ban on diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years from July 1st, 2025, is likely to deliver Rs 4.5 Lakh Crore of gain to auto companies, auto importers, and government tax collections, according to a recent report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

GTRI report

"If 1.8 million old vehicles are replaced by new cars with an average price of Rs 15 lakhs each, the total turnover for the auto industry would amount to Rs 2.7 lakh crore," GTRI said.



The report further adds that, with this replacement of old vehicles with the new ones, the central government will be able to collect approximately Rs 1,35,000 crore from GST and compensation cess, while the Delhi government would gain around Rs 42,187 crore from road tax and diesel surcharges.



GTRI also outlines that, "Real values will be at least 50 per cent higher as this data ignores the revenue to be collected on account of the replacement of 4.4 million two-wheelers."

Concerns for small businesses

On the flip side, this rule of diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years will no longer be allowed to refuel at any petrol pump across the capital, will impose harsh costs on small businesses, informal sector workers, and middle-class families who still rely on older vehicles for mobility and livelihoods. (ANI)

