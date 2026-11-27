Congress MP Tanuj Punia has slammed the Centre's decision to convene a special Parliament session, alleging it is a maneuver to pass the Delimitation Bill and insults the Constitution amidst ongoing debates over women's reservation implementation.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Congress Lok Sabha MP Tanuj Punia on Friday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government over its decision to convene a special sitting of Parliament, alleging that the move is aimed at securing the numbers needed to pass the Delimitation Bill. Speaking to ANI, Punia questioned the timing of the government's announcement, which came on Constitution Day, and linked the legislative push to broader opposition allegations regarding electoral manipulation.

“They made this announcement on Constitution Day. Having already faced accusations like vote theft, the BJP is now being accused of seeking a majority to pass the Delimitation Bill,” Punia told ANI. Punia further stated that the government's approach disregarded foundational constitutional values. “This is an insult to the Constitution and Dr BR Ambedkar's legacy, showing disregard for its fundamental principles. They seem willing to go to any extent to pass the Bill," Tanuj Punia said.

The remarks come amid growing political debate over the proposed delimitation exercise and women's reservation ahead of the reconvened Parliament session. On Friday, Congress general secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of misleading the public over the agenda of the upcoming special session of Parliament, asserting that the session was being convened for delimitation and not women's reservation, which has already been enacted into law.

In a post shared on X, Ramesh said the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, providing for one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, was passed unanimously by Parliament in September 2023, but alleged that the Centre had delayed its implementation. "Yet again, the mischievous PM-HM Jodi is lying. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to give one-third reservation to women was passed unanimously in Parliament in Sept 2023. The Congress President had demanded its immediate implementation. But that was rejected and the law did not get notified till 10:40 pm on the night of April 16, 2026–something that happened suddenly," he said.

"The Special Session is thus NOT for women’s reservation. That is already a law which the PM-HM jodi have put into cold storage for over three years. The Special Session is for Delimitation," Ramesh added. Accusing the government of attempting to secure a two-thirds majority for passing a constitutional amendment, he termed the proposed special session an "insult to and assault on the Constitution", adding, "The fight is on."

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president and MP Manickam Tagore accused the BJP-led Centre of trying to secure the numbers to pass the proposed Delimitation Bill by splitting Opposition parties and seeking the tacit support of some parties. In a post on X, Tagore criticised the Centre for convening a four-day Parliament session from November 30 to December 3, alleging that Question Hour, Zero Hour and Private Members' Bills had been cancelled. "Now, with its 322 votes, it is weaving a web of conspiracies to reach the magic number of 360 by breaking up opposition parties and securing the tacit support of some parties," he alleged. In an apparent reference to the DMK, Tagore also took a swipe at parties that had earlier opposed delimitation but were now reconsidering their position.

Earlier, Congress leader P Chidambaram questioned the need for a new women's reservation Bill, saying the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023, had already been passed with the Congress's support. The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday announced that the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha would commence on November 30 and was likely to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of government business. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to transact essential government business.

The announcement has intensified speculation over the possible introduction of the Delimitation Bill and the Women's Reservation Bill, although the government has not specified which Bills will be taken up during the sittings. Parliament last met during the Monsoon Session 2026, which concluded on August 13, when both Houses were adjourned sine die. The proposed Delimitation Bill aims to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850.