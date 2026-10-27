Delhi Police have launched an investigation into the defacement of property at Shivaji Stadium Metro Station following the discovery of unauthorized posters and ink markings. Authorities are probing a potential larger conspiracy behind the act.

Incidents of Defacement at Delhi Metro Stations

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): A case has been registered after posters were allegedly pasted near Emergency Gate No. 5 and black ink was used to write on a shaft wall near Gate No. 7 at Shivaji Stadium Metro Station on October 24, Delhi Police sources said. According to police sources, the IGI Airport Metro Police have booked an unidentified person under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act and the Metro Railways Act in connection with the incident. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, an FIR was registered against unidentified persons after two posters questioning the government's performance were found pasted inside a train on the Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line, Delhi Police said. According to Delhi Police, the FIR has been registered under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act, 2007, and the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002. Police have seized the posters, while the Special Cell is also involved in the investigation.

Investigation into Potential Conspiracy

Commenting on the incident, former Delhi Police DCP LN Rao said the act of putting up the posters appeared to be part of a larger conspiracy and that the investigation would establish who was behind it. He said, "The act of putting up these posters appears to be part of a larger conspiracy. A case has likely been registered—invoking Section 120B of the IPC (as it was previously known)—and the investigation will reveal who these individuals were, who instructed them to put up the posters, and what their motive or purpose was."

Further stressing that the motive behind the incident would become clear only after a detailed probe, Rao said, “Only after a thorough investigation into that purpose will the true outcome of this incident become clear. The investigating agency, having registered an FIR, will conduct an inquiry and, by gathering all the evidence, will attempt to track down the individuals actually responsible," former Delhi Police DCP added. (ANI)

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