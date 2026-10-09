Delhi Police is preparing for a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party on October 10, expecting around 7,000 people. Personnel have been instructed to act professionally and use restraint, with six detention centres set up to handle the situation.

Police Commissioner Briefs Personnel on Conduct

Delhi Police expects around 7,000 protesters to arrive in the national capital on October 10, with security arrangements in place to prevent any unauthorised gathering, sources said.

According to sources, the Delhi Police Commissioner, during a briefing, instructed personnel to exercise restraint and maintain composure while dealing with protesters. He directed police personnel not to react to any provocative behaviour and to handle the situation professionally.

The Commissioner reportedly said that the previous CJP protest had provided several lessons for the force and that the handling of subsequent protests had shown improvement. He instructed personnel to maintain the same level of restraint and professionalism during the upcoming protest.

Security Plan and Detention Protocol

The top officials made it clear that no unauthorised gathering would be allowed.

Police personnel have been directed to detain protesters as they arrive and shift them to designated detention centres. Delhi Police has set up 6 big detention centres for the exercise.

The instructions also reportedly cover individuals identifying themselves as social media independent if they allegedly engage in provocative activities or attempt to incite police personnel. According to the briefing, such individuals may also be detained and treated as protesters if their conduct warrants action.

On whether protesters would be shifted to Ramlila Maidan, Delhi Police clarified that permission for the venue had not been sought so far. Sources said a formal request would first have to be submitted, following which the authorities would take a decision.

The Commissioner also emphasised that the force must function with complete professionalism, adding that senior officers would be available on the ground and could take decisions as required by the situation.

Protest Over Electoral Roll Irregularities

These directions came after the Cockroach Janta Party announced plans to hold a protest on October 10 over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. It is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. (ANI)