Delhi Police has denied permission for the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10. Over 35,000 personnel will be deployed with instructions to detain anyone attempting to protest and avoid verbal confrontations.

Delhi Police to Detain Protesters at Unauthorized CJP March

After the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) announced a march to Jantar Mantar on October 10, Delhi Police has instructed teams to detain anyone attempting to stage a protest, irrespective of their location.

Security Measures and Equipment

Delhi Police has instructed Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) units not to issue weapons for the CJP protest deployment. Letters have been sent to the concerned directorates regarding the allotment plan. Unlike the deployment during the INDIA alliance protest, police teams have now been authorised to carry lathis/batons.

Crowd Control and Detention Strategy

In view of alleged deliberate attempts to record and circulate videos portraying police in a negative light, teams have been instructed to avoid verbal confrontations with protesters. Detained protesters will be shifted to six designated detention centres, including Chhatrasal Stadium, Rajiv, Gandhi Stadium, Yamuna Sports Complex, Surajmal Stadium, Community Centre Daulatpur and Community Centre Pandrawal.

Massive Deployment and Surveillance Planned

Additional women personnel from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have also been called in for the October 10 protest. Multiple Facial Recognition Systems (FRS), additional CCTV cameras, rooftop spotters and drones will be deployed across Central Delhi.

More than 35,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel are expected to be deployed for the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, with protesters demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Several student outfits and political groups are also expected to join the protest. Delhi Police has maintained that no permission has been granted for the protest. (ANI)