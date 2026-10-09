The Union Home Secretary has directed all states and UTs to coordinate with Delhi Police and take preventive measures to stop a proposed mobilisation by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, which has been officially prohibited.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has directed all states and Union Territories (UTs) to coordinate with Delhi Police and operationalise immediate preventive measures ahead of a proposed mobilisation by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar on October 10, citing concerns over law and order and public order.

Delhi Police Prohibits Assembly

In a letter, Mohan said Delhi Police, through an official order dated October 9, had categorically rejected the request submitted on behalf of the CJP, and the proposed assembly stood prohibited. The letter said the order was based on procedural non-compliance and compliance with the binding directions issued by the Supreme Court in Writ Petition dated July 23, 2018, which mandate strict adherence to established protocols governing assemblies in the area.

History of Non-Compliance and Fresh Intel

It further stated that the CJP and its supporting parties, organisations and individuals had a documented history of non-compliance with lawful directions during past events. "Their mobilisations from different States into Delhi had allegedly resulted in significant disruptions to public order and damage to public and private property," the Home Secretary mentioned in the letter.

He directed all states and UTs to coordinate with Delhi Police and operationalise immediate preventive measures within the framework of the law to pre-empt any breach of public tranquillity and safeguard critical infrastructure.

Coordinated Action Mandated

The letter also cited credible intelligence inputs indicating that, despite the prohibition communicated to the CJP, the party and its supporting groups intended to disobey statutory orders and attempt unauthorised entry into Delhi from various states and UTs to disturb public peace and order.

It further directed that continuous, real-time intelligence sharing be maintained among state and UT intelligence agencies, border transit authorities and Delhi Police to ensure coordinated action. "The Ministry views the maintenance of law and order and public order as a non-negotiable constitutional imperative," the letter stated, seeking strict and uncompromising execution of the directions to uphold the rule of law. (ANI)