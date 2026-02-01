Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested several individuals in separate crackdowns on crime syndicates. Operations targeted habitual vehicle thieves, leading to the arrest of two, and members of a group extorting money from Traffic Police personnel.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Sunday apprehended multiple accused in separate operations linked to vehicle theft and traffic-related extortion syndicates in the national capital.

Habitual Vehicle Thieves Arrested

The Eastern Range-1 team arrested two alleged habitual offenders wanted in connection with a truck theft. "Salim (alias Bheda) and Jamshed were wanted in a truck theft case registered at the Swaroop Nagar police station and were involved in several incidents of vehicle theft," police said.

The Crime Branch conducted a well-planned operation on January 31 and apprehended the accused from the Chandni Mahal area.

"Investigation revealed that the accused targeted parked and abandoned vehicles across Delhi-NCR. Prior to committing thefts, they conducted reconnaissance and broke vehicle locks with a needle from a puncture repair kit," the police added.

Officials said that another accused, Mohammad Vakil, had earlier been arrested and the stolen truck recovered, while Salim and Jamshed had absconded. "Based on technical analysis and intelligence inputs, both were apprehended from the Delhi Gate area," police said.

The Crime Branch noted that the arrested accused are involved in multiple cases related to vehicle theft and possession of stolen property registered at different police stations. "Further investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to identify and trace other links in the case," the statement added.

Extortion Syndicate Targeting Traffic Cops Busted

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, the Anti-Robbery and Snatching Cell (ARSC) of the Crime Branch arrested two members of syndicates involved in traffic-related fraud and extortion.

According to Delhi Police officials, the arrests are linked to cases involving the recording and misuse of videos of Traffic Police personnel to extort money. "In the first operation, Amir Chaudhary, also known as Sikander, was arrested. He is an associate of Jeeshan Ali, who has already been arrested and identified as the head of an organised crime syndicate," police said.

The group allegedly recorded videos of Traffic Police personnel and other government officials during official duties and used the footage to demand money. "Amir Chaudhary was apprehended while collecting extortion money from a Traffic Police personnel," the statement added.

The case relates to an FIR registered on April 29, 2025, at the Crime Branch police station under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 112 related to organised crime. An investigation of WhatsApp groups identified an organised syndicate operating a parallel, illegal system.

"Seven accused, including the kingpin Jeeshan Ali, have been arrested so far," Delhi Police said. (ANI)