Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Arman, the elusive kingpin of a Mewat-based burglary gang, after a three-year chase. The 26-year-old mastermind behind 'uprooting' heists was nabbed in Nuh following a six-month undercover operation.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has dismantled the leadership of a notorious Mewat-based burglary gang with the arrest of its elusive kingpin, Arman (26). The high-stakes operation ended a three-year chase across state lines.

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Mastermind of 'Uprooting' Heists

According to the police, Arman, a resident of Nuh, Haryana, was the mastermind behind a series of high-profile "uprooting" heists targeting mobile stores across Delhi-NCR. His most notable crime involved a January 2023 raid on a Delhi Cantt showroom, where his gang used a vehicle with falsified plates to loot expensive stock. While his accomplices were caught in 2023, Arman vanished, leading the Patiala House Courts to declare him a Proclaimed Offender in June 2025.

The Undercover Operation and Arrest

To infiltrate the tight-knit Mewat region, a specialised team under ACP Umesh Barthwal deployed an undercover officer fluent in local customs for six months. This deep-cover intelligence, combined with technical surveillance, finally paid off on April 29, 2026, the police said.

Detectives spotted Arman leaving the safety of his village alone. Moving with precision, the team intercepted and apprehended him near the Nuh Court Complex before his network could intervene.

Ongoing Investigation

Police records reveal that Arman is a habitual offender involved in multiple robberies and thefts across Haryana and Rajasthan. Following his arrest, investigators are interrogating him to uncover his links to other unsolved heists in the NCR. He remains in custody pending further legal proceedings.