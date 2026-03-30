Delhi Police arrested Ritik Kharab (26) for flaunting a pistol on social media to create fear and seek revenge on in-laws. A weapon and live cartridges were seized. Separately, a notorious burglar was nabbed, solving six house theft cases.

Man Arrested for Flaunting Pistol on Social Media

Delhi Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly showing off a pistol and live cartridges on social media to "create fear and gain attention". The accused, identified as Ritik Kharab, a resident of VPO Mundela Khurd, Delhi, was nabbed by the Special Staff team of Dwarka District on Monday.

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During the operation, police recovered a sophisticated pistol and two live cartridges from him. A case has been registered against him at Jaffarpur Kalan police station under Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act.

Revenge Motive and Criminal Past

According to police, Ritik got married in Sonipat in 2024 but divorced mutually in May 2025 due to disputes. Seeking revenge against his former in-laws, he obtained the weapon from one Jitu, a resident of Bhondsi, Haryana. Jitu reportedly has criminal links with a local gangster. Ritik was recently released from Bhondsi Jail after an attempt-to-murder case. In February 2026, he got married again in Kanjhawala, Delhi, and allegedly used the pistol for celebratory firing. He also frequently displayed the weapon on social media to impress his friends.

The team was led by Inspector Kamlesh Kumar, along with SI Rakesh, ASI Kartar, HC Kuldeep, HC Sudhir, Ct. Ravi, and Ct. Hemraj. Further interrogation is underway.

Notorious Burglar Nabbed in Rajinder Nagar

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have arrested a notorious burglar within 72 hours of a house theft in Rajinder Nagar, solving six similar cases and recovering high-value stolen goods, a release said on Monday.

On March 24, a woman returned home around 11 PM to find her door broken and her valuables missing. The stolen items included two mobile phones, an Apple iPad Air, a laptop, a Panasonic camera, a Marshall speaker, a Van Heusen bag, and Rs 18,400 in cash. A case was immediately registered at the Rajinder Nagar police station. (ANI)