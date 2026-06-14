Delhi Police arrested Firoj Alam for robbing a mobile from a specially-abled person in Jahangir Puri. The case went viral on social media. The accused, a repeat offender, was identified from CCTV footage and by the victim and an eyewitness.

Police Crack Viral Robbery Case in Jahangir Puri

The Jahangir Puri Police Station's staff successfully investigated a robbery case that had recently gone viral on social media and apprehended the accused, according to officials. The incident pertained to the robbery of a mobile phone from a specially-abled (deaf and dumb) person. Following receipt of information and a detailed analysis of CCTV footage, the accused, Firoj Alam, was identified and apprehended by the police team.

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Eyewitness and Victim Identify Attacker

According to the release, during the enquiry, an eyewitness who had intervened to save the victim and sustained a minor knife injury identified the accused and provided a detailed statement regarding the incident. The accused was also identified by the victim and his father, as stated in the release.

Accused a Repeat Offender, Investigation Ongoing

Further verification revealed that the accused is previously involved in robbery and Arms Act cases. A case under the relevant provisions of BNS has been registered, and an investigation is in progress. Efforts are underway to recover the robbed mobile phone. (ANI)