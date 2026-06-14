Delhi Police arrested Firoj Alam for robbing a mobile from a specially-abled person in Jahangir Puri. The case went viral on social media. The accused, a repeat offender, was identified from CCTV footage and by the victim and an eyewitness.
Police Crack Viral Robbery Case in Jahangir Puri
The Jahangir Puri Police Station's staff successfully investigated a robbery case that had recently gone viral on social media and apprehended the accused, according to officials. The incident pertained to the robbery of a mobile phone from a specially-abled (deaf and dumb) person. Following receipt of information and a detailed analysis of CCTV footage, the accused, Firoj Alam, was identified and apprehended by the police team.
Eyewitness and Victim Identify Attacker
According to the release, during the enquiry, an eyewitness who had intervened to save the victim and sustained a minor knife injury identified the accused and provided a detailed statement regarding the incident. The accused was also identified by the victim and his father, as stated in the release.
Accused a Repeat Offender, Investigation Ongoing
Further verification revealed that the accused is previously involved in robbery and Arms Act cases. A case under the relevant provisions of BNS has been registered, and an investigation is in progress. Efforts are underway to recover the robbed mobile phone. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)