    Chhatarpur stone-pelting case: Authorities bulldoze mansion of Haji Shahzad, video surfaces (WATCH)

    The operation was conducted under heavy security, with several teams from the ADM, ASP, SDM, police, and revenue departments on site. The action was part of a broader response to the unrest triggered by inflammatory remarks made by Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj in Panchale village, Nashik, Maharashtra.

    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 2:42 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 2:42 PM IST

    In a decisive move following orders from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, the police administration in Chhatarpur, took stringent action on Thursday (August 22) against those involved in the recent stone-pelting incident at the Kotwali police station. The crackdown, which began at noon, involved the demolition of an illegal extension of the residence belonging to Haji Shahzad Ali, a key figure in leading the mob during the incident.

    These remarks angered the Muslim community across the country, leading to heightened tensions and protests.

    On Wednesday, a large group from the Muslim community, led by Syed Haji Ali and Javed Ali, gathered at the Kotwali police station in Chhatarpur to demand action against Ramgiri Maharaj. The protesters, who had initially assembled to submit a memorandum, blocked Chowk Bazar and chanted slogans, calling for a case to be filed against Maharaj.

    However, the situation escalated swiftly when some individuals in the crowd began throwing stones at the police station, injuring three policemen, including the Kotwali police station in-charge, Arvind Kunjur.

    The incident took place during discussions between police and community representatives, resulting in chaos and a stampede at the scene.

    In response, the police have launched an extensive investigation, filing charges against over 150 individuals and registering formal cases against 46 people. To prevent further disturbances, a heavy police presence has been established throughout Chhatarpur.

