Delhi police file FIR against AAP over AI videos targeting PM Modi, Amit Shah ahead of 2025 polls

Delhi Police filed multiple FIRs against AAP for AI-generated videos targeting PM Modi and Amit Shah, inflammatory remarks, and MCC violations. BJP alleges misinformation and communal provocation, while AAP claims political vendetta, accusing BJP of voter manipulation and misuse of state machinery ahead of polls.

The Delhi Police have registered several FIRs against AAP for posting AI-generated videos and photos targeting PM Modi and Amit Shah ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections. The complaints were filed at the North Avenue police station after objectionable posts appeared on AAP's social media platforms recently.

According to the police, one of the videos, created using deepfake technology, depicted a scene from a 90s Bollywood film where villains' faces were altered to resemble BJP leaders, with audio modified to reference the Delhi Assembly polls. The videos, posted on January 10 and January 13, allegedly aimed to mislead the public and tarnish the image of the Prime Minister and Home Minister.

"An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the IT Act, and the Representation of the People Act," said a senior officer, adding that the investigation is ongoing.



In addition to the videos, AAP leaders have been accused of making discriminatory and provocative statements targeting people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on January 9, 2025. The statements allegedly sought to incite tensions between communities, violating provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and election laws.

Another FIR was filed against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi for allegedly using a government vehicle for political purposes during the election period, violating the Model Code of Conduct. The case was registered at Govindpuri police station following a complaint from January 8. The returning officer directed police to take action after verifying the complaint, which primarily implicated a PWD Executive Engineer for allowing the use of the vehicle for political activities.

BJP leaders, including Brijesh Rai, the Delhi BJP office secretary, filed four complaints against AAP, accusing the party of spreading misinformation and promoting communal unrest. Rai claimed that posts shared on AAP’s X handle defamed the Prime Minister and Home Minister, further alleging that AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, made provocative remarks against migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Sanket Gupta, convenor of BJP's Election Cell, filed a separate complaint alleging that another AAP post was intended to damage the Prime Minister's reputation ahead of the elections.



In response, the Aam Aadmi Party dismissed the allegations as politically motivated, claiming that the BJP is using state machinery to target its leaders. "These cases are a diversion from real issues concerning the public. The BJP is afraid of AAP’s growing popularity," said a spokesperson.

AAP further accused BJP leaders of manipulating voter lists by adding fake entries and deleting genuine voters. "Despite blatant misuse of power, no action will be taken against BJP leaders for their illegal activities," the party added.

This incident highlights the increasing use of AI-generated content in political campaigns, raising concerns about such technology's ethical and legal implications. The Delhi elections have seen an uptick in AI-generated videos and posts, with both major parties accusing each other of misleading the public.

