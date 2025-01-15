Setback for Arvind Kejriwal as ED gets Centre's approval to prosecute him in Liquor Policy case

The Union Home Ministry has authorized the Enforcement Directorate to prosecute AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam. The case involves allegations that Kejriwal and other AAP officials created loopholes in the 2021-22 excise policy to receive kickbacks from liquor lobbies.

Setback for Arvind Kejriwal as ED gets Centre's approval to prosecute him in Liquor Policy case anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 8:55 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 10:50 AM IST

The Union Home Ministry has granted approval to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to initiate legal proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal, the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and former minister Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy controversy. This approval follows the decision by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who had previously consented to the prosecution of the former Delhi Chief Minister.

Delhi police file FIR against AAP over AI videos targeting PM Modi, Amit Shah ahead of 2025 polls

In a ruling last November, the Supreme Court stated that the ED must obtain prior approval before prosecuting public officials.

In the following month, the ED sent a letter to VK Saxena, urging that sanction be granted for prosecuting Kejriwal, as they considered him the "kingpin and key conspirator" in the liquor policy scam.

The case against Arvind Kejriwal revolves around allegations of misconduct in the creation of the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22, which has since been revoked. It is claimed that Kejriwal, along with other AAP leaders, deliberately designed loopholes in the policy to secure kickbacks from liquor lobbyists.

Arvind Kejriwal was initially arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, 2024, in relation to a money laundering investigation. Subsequently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested him on June 26, 2024, over charges of corruption.

In September 2024, the Supreme Court granted bail to Kejriwal. Shortly after being released, he stepped down as Delhi's Chief Minister, allowing senior AAP leader Atishi to take on the role. Sisodia was released from jail in August 2024, 17 months after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the liquor policy case.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru: First train from China arrives for Namma Metro's Purple line vkp

Bengaluru: First train from China arrives for Namma Metro's Purple line

Delhi police file FIR against AAP over AI videos targeting PM Modi, Amit Shah ahead of 2025 polls vkp

Delhi police file FIR against AAP over AI videos targeting PM Modi, Amit Shah ahead of 2025 polls

Kerala malappuram woman dies by suicide following alleged mental abuse from husband over skin colour and language anr

Kerala woman dies by suicide following alleged mental abuse from husband over skin colour and language

Asianet News becomes first Malayalam news channel to reach 2 million followers on Instagram anr

Asianet News becomes first Malayalam news channel to reach 2 million followers on Instagram

Adani-made Drishti 10 Starliner drone crashes off Gujarat coast ahead of delivery to Navy

Adani-made Drishti 10 Starliner drone crashes off Gujarat coast ahead of delivery to Navy

Recent Stories

Change in mutual fund nomination rules: Add up to 10 nominees easily AJR

Change in mutual fund nomination rules: Add up to 10 nominees easily

US SEC sues Elon Musk over delayed disclosure of Twitter stake acquisition in 2022 before buying platform anr

US SEC sues Elon Musk over delayed disclosure of Twitter stake acquisition in 2022 before buying platform

Suhana Khan to Janhvi Kapoor to Rasha Thadani-8 Popular Starkids No Makeup Looks: Shocking Transformations RBA

Suhana to Janhvi to Rasha Thadani-8 Popular Starkids without makeup

PHOTOS: Ram Charan's expensive duplex house in Hyderabad: Inside Look NTI

PHOTOS: Ram Charan's expensive duplex house in Hyderabad: Inside Look

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya celebrate first Sankranti after marriage; check out (PHOTOS) RBA

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya celebrate first Sankranti after marriage; check out (PHOTOS)

Recent Videos

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

Video Icon
Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Video Icon