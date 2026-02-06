Delhi's RK Puram police engaged in an encounter, shooting one of two criminals in the leg. The injured, known as 'Darinda', and his accomplice, were apprehended after they opened fire on a police party that was acting on a tip-off.

Delhi's RK Puram police engaged in an encounter with two criminals, resulting in one suspect being shot in the leg and his accomplice apprehended, authorities confirmed today. The injured individual has been identified as "Darinda," a suspect in multiple robberies and other crimes.

How the Encounter Unfolded

The RK Puram police acted on information about two criminals in the area and set up a trap to apprehend them. When the suspects approached, the police challenged them to surrender. Instead, the criminals opened fire, prompting the officers to return fire in self defence. One of the criminals was shot in the leg and successfully apprehended, while both individuals were ultimately arrested.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 AM in the R.K. Puram area of Delhi.

According to preliminary reports, a police patrol unit spotted the two individuals roaming around suspiciously on a motorcycle, allegedly looking for an opportunity to commit a robbery. When the officers attempted to intercept them, the suspects allegedly opened fire, prompting the police team to retaliate in self-defence.

During the intense, brief shootout, the criminals are reported to have fired a total of six shots, while the police fired four rounds. One or both of the accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs during the crossfire and were subsequently overpowered and arrested at the scene.

Suspects Identified, Investigation Underway

The criminals have been identified as Sanjay and Sonu. The two criminals have a previous record of robbery and other crimes.

Further investigation is in process. (ANI)