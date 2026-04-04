Delhi Police arrested two habitual auto-lifters in Rohini, recovering 18 stolen two-wheelers, illegal arms, and other stolen goods. The arrests of the two history-sheeters helped solve a total of 28 criminal cases across the city. (ANI)

In a major crackdown on vehicle theft, Delhi Police have arrested two habitual auto-lifters from Rohini district and recovered 18 stolen two-wheelers along with illegal arms and other stolen items, officials said.

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The operation led to the recovery of 18 stolen two-wheelers, three mobile phones, one country-made pistol with a live cartridge, and several other stolen items, including a vacuum cleaner, books, and bags.

Details of the Arrests and Recoveries

Budh Vihar Police Station Nabs History-Sheeter

The arrests were carried out under the supervision of ACP Ramphool Meena of Prashant Vihar. In the first case, a special team from PS Budh Vihar, led by Inspector Sandeep Godara and comprising Head Constables Vikas Sangwan, Kuldeep, Mandeep, and Rajesh, arrested Bittu alias Manta alias Bitto from his hideout in Sector-24, Rohini. Bittu, a history-sheeter with 13 previous criminal cases registered at PS Budh Vihar, confessed during interrogation to his involvement in multiple motorcycle thefts across Delhi. At his instance, police recovered 10 stolen two-wheelers, and 10 related motor vehicle theft cases were solved.

KNK Marg Police Station Apprehends Second Accused

In a separate incident on April 3, 2026, acting on secret information, a team from PS KNK Marg, led by Inspector Pramod Anand and including Head Constables Rahul, Sunil Kumar, Manmeet, Satender, Jog Dhyan, and Constables Pritam Singh, Amit Dhama, and Shivam, laid a trap near F Block, Sector-15, Rohini. They apprehended 27-year-old Neerav alias Neeraj alias Poli alias Pali while he was riding a stolen scooty.

Neerav, a resident of Burari who studied up to Class 12 and previously worked as a delivery boy, is a known drug addict and history-sheeter of PS KNK Marg with approximately 45 prior cases of snatching, theft, and auto theft. From his possession, police recovered a country-made .315 bore pistol along with one live cartridge. During further questioning, he disclosed his role in several other crimes. At his instance, eight additional stolen two-wheelers, three mobile phones, one Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner, stolen books, and bags were recovered. His arrest has helped solve 18 criminal cases.

Further investigation into both cases is underway. (ANI)