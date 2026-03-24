Delhi Police's South-West District team busted a sophisticated multi-state investment fraud racket, arresting 11 cyber fraudsters. The group allegedly duped a senior citizen of Rs 22.67 lakh using a Facebook ad and fake investment applications.

The Cyber Police Station team of the South-West District said it has busted a sophisticated investment fraud racket operating across Delhi, Mumbai and Rajasthan, and arrested 11 cyber fraudsters accused of duping a senior citizen of Rs 22.67 lakh on the pretext of assured high returns, officials said.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West), Abhimanyu Poswal, said the racket was unearthed following a complaint by a senior citizen who alleged that fraudsters first made contact through a Facebook advertisement and induced him to invest via the 'Mudra One' and 'Nine Pro' applications, promising lucrative returns. The complainant ultimately invested Rs 22,67,000, but when he sought the promised returns, the accused stopped all communication and blocked his phone number and WhatsApp account, he added.

Police Investigation and Arrests

"Given the sensitivity of the matter, a special team was constituted to analyse the money trail and conduct a thorough examination of social media activity. Through Call Detail Record (CDR) analysis and other technical investigations, it was discovered that these groups were operating from within the Rohini and Netaji Subhash Place areas of Delhi, primarily by providing mule bank accounts," Poswal said.

Mule Account Operators Apprehended

He said the first group of four -- Tejinder alias Lucky, Ashish Saini, Sikhdayal Singh, and Giriraj Kishore -- were arrested in Netaji Subhash Place and Rohini. "The first group to be apprehended in connection with this case consisted of 4 individuals: Tejinder alias Lucky, Ashish Saini, Sikhdayal Singh, and Giriraj Kishore. These individuals were arrested in the Netaji Subhash Place and Rohini areas. Upon further interrogation, two additional individuals, Pratibha and Satish, were apprehended, who were responsible for operating the mule bank accounts," he added.

Recoveries and International Links

He listed the total recoveries from the operation, which include 92 SIM cards, 40 mobile phones, 39 cheque books, 45 company stamps, two POS machines, six UPI scanners, 27 ATM cards, 4 PAN cards, as well as laptops and desktop computers.

"Further links are currently being identified. Information received indicates the existence of an operator named 'PK', who operates from Mumbai and facilitates the transfer of all funds derived from this investment fraud to Cambodia. The investigation is ongoing and further legal proceedings will be initiated accordingly," Poswal said. (ANI)