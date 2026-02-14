Delhi Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell busted an illegal betting racket in Anand Parbat, arresting one man. Separately, police arrested a drug supplier in Civil Lines, seizing 339.5 grams of heroin valued at approximately Rs 1.5 crore.

Delhi Police Busts Illegal Betting Racket

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Central District conducted a targeted operation to dismantle criminal networks involved in illegal betting across the national capital. Acting on specific and credible intelligence, police teams conducted a well-planned raid to disrupt an active 'satta' racket operating within the Anand Parbat area. The drive is part of a larger initiative to curb organised crime and betting syndicates in the city.

During this drive, specific and credible secret information was received regarding an active satta racket operating from Transit Camp, Anand Parbat, Delhi.

During the raid, one accused, Shahzad, aged 33 years and a resident of Transit Camp, Anand Parbat, Delhi, was apprehended. He was found to be actively involved in operating the illegal Chidiya-Kabootar satta racket from the premises in question.

During the personal and spot search of the accused, cash amounting to ₹17,580/-, satta slips, a slip pad and pen, and a Chidiya-Kabootar betting chart were recovered from his possession. All the recovered articles have been seized and taken into possession as case property. Accordingly, a case under the FIR Gambling Act, PS Anand Parbat, was registered.

Major Heroin Seizure in Separate Operation

Meanwhile, earlier this week in a separate incident, Delhi Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell, North District, achieved a major success by arresting a drug supplier. Police recovered 339.5 grams of high-quality heroin, a commercial quantity, from the possession of the accused. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth around Rs 1.5 crore in the international market.

According to the police, on the evening of February 4, 2026, the Anti-Narcotics Cell received a confidential tip that a person named Guddu would be supplying heroin while passing through the Chandgiram Akhara, Ring Road, Civil Lines area on a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle.

Acting on this information, the police team set up a trap near the Trauma Centre in Civil Lines. At around 7:40 pm, the suspicious motorcycle was intercepted.

During the search, 339.5 grams of heroin were recovered from Guddu, aged 24 years, a resident of Majnu Ka Tila, Civil Lines, Delhi. The accused was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. (ANI)