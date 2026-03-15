Delhi Police busted a major inter-state drug supply network, arresting four and seizing nearly 60,000 Alprazolam tablets. A Nigerian national, declared a Proclaimed Offender in an NDPS case, was also arrested by the Crime Branch in Tilak Nagar.

Inter-State Drug Network Busted

Delhi Police busted an inter-state psychotropic drugs supply network and arrested four drug suppliers on Sunday. According to Delhi Police, approximately 59,925 Alprazolam tablets, weighing nearly 8.09 kg, were recovered from the accused.

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In a separate operation conducted in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, authorities also seized 2,000 Buprenorphine (Rexogesic) injections. Further details are awaited.

Nigerian National, A Proclaimed Offender, Arrested

In a separate development, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrested a Nigerian national who had been declared a Proclaimed Offender (PO) in a case registered under the NDPS Act in Chandigarh, officials said. The accused, identified as Chuks, was apprehended by the WR-II team near Tilak Nagar Metro Station following specific information about his movement in the area.

The WR-II team of the Crime Branch arrested the accused, identified as Chuks, a resident of Nigeria. He had been declared a Proclaimed Offender in a case registered in 2021 at the Industrial Area Police Station in Chandigarh under the NDPS Act.

According to the police, the accused used to supply drugs in the Tilak Nagar, Dwarka, and Najafgarh areas.

Acting on the information, the police team laid a trap near Tilak Nagar Metro Station. During the operation, the accused attempted to flee from the spot, but the police team managed to overpower and arrest him.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had come to India in 2015 on a tourist visa and was engaged in the business of selling clothes in the Tilak Nagar area. Later, due to financial difficulties, he started supplying drugs and began selling narcotic substances from Delhi to Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. Police said that the accused had previously been arrested in NDPS Act cases in Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.

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